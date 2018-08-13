4 reasons to visit the Sistine Chapel

[Reuters] The Sistine Chapel

Traveling is a very enjoyable thing to do, but enjoyment is not the sole purpose of travel for many people. It can also be a very enriching experience and it can greatly help in one's personal growth. Travel helps you change in many ways and the places you visit will always contribute to who you are – no matter what your original reason for traveling is.

For those who are into art and traveling for a deeper, more spiritual purpose, the Sistine Chapel is a must visit. It is part of the Vatican Museums which are museums within the Vatican City. Here are four reasons why you should put the Sistine Chapel on your next travel itinerary.

The Creation of Adam. This alone is enough reason to take a peek into what the Sistine Chapel has to offer. The Creation of Adam is a painting on the Sistine Chapel ceiling Michelangelo. It is considered not just a major piece of religious art, but also a "major artistic accomplishment of the human civilization". Even if you are not Catholic, this majestic artwork is something that you will appreciate.

The Papal Conclave. The pope is the highest leader of the Catholic faith and Catholics would be eager to see where the Papal conclave is held. Whenever there is a need to vote on a new pope, the College of Cardinals holds an election in the Sistine Chapel.

25,000 Visitors Per Day. The Sistine Chapel gets an astounding 25,000 visitors per day – or five million people per year!

Other Frescoes. Although Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam is definitely the most popular painting in the Sistine Chapel, it is not the only artwork that is worth seeing. Some other notable frescoes to see are The Last Judgment fresco which is located above the altar, the North Wall which depicts scenes from the life of Christ, and the South Wall which depicts scenes from the life of Moses.