3 reasons some Christians do not see God moving powerfully in their life

The Bible says that the Kingdom of God is not a matter of talk but of power. God is all-powerful, and still holds the same power that He used in creating everything that can be seen. The Bible also tells us that the same power, His Holy Spirit, resides in every Christian. Yet, why is it that some Christians do not see God moving powerfully in their lives?

Here are three possible reasons why.

1) Some can't see God move powerfully because of unbelief

Faith "is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" (Hebrews 11:1). It is by faith that we will see God do wonderful and amazing things that no normal human could ever do.

In Matthew 17:14-21 we read the story of a woman who asked Jesus for help in healing her son who "is an epileptic," severely suffering because "he often falls into the fire and often into the water." The woman initially asked Jesus' disciples to help her, but they were unsuccessful. Why? Here's what Jesus said:

"Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you. However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting." (v. 20-21)

2) Some can't see because they are expecting something different

Most Christians cannot see what God is doing because of wrong perceptions. Take for example the Israelites in Jesus' time, who were hoping for the arrival of the Messiah. They initially thought that the Messiah would come and restore the kingdom to Israel from whoever rules it, and thus they expected a warlord of some kind. They were wrong.

In Matthew 11, we read Jesus speaking about the deafness and hardness of the hearts of the Jews, not believing whom they have seen.

"But to what shall I liken this generation? It is like children sitting in the marketplaces and calling to their companions, and saying: 'We played the flute for you, and you did not dance; We mourned to you, and you did not lament.' For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, 'He has a demon.' The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, 'Look, a glutton and a winebibber, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!' But wisdom is justified by her children."" (v. 16-19)

3) Some can't see God move powerfully because of disobedience

Christ has given a mandate for all Christians to "go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature" (Mark 16:15). Yet, before we can see the signs that He promised, we have to realize that the signs "follow those who believe" (Mark 16:17). Here's what Jesus said:

"And [Jesus] said to them, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned. And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover." (Mark 16:15-18)

Jesus' words clearly say that we have a part to fulfill, a command to obey. When we do, the wonders follow.