U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Reveals The Bible Verse Thats Hangs Above His Mantle

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence depart the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Reuters

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence once again talked about his personal faith during a private gathering held before the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

This time, he revealed the Bible verse he has hung above his mantle, according to Faith Wire. Pence said the verse is Jeremiah 29:11. He said this really means a lot of him — something he hopes would guide him now that he is the second highest official of the land.

The verse reads: "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Pence said the verse reminds him that no matter how great his accomplishments might be, he has to give all glory to God.

"For me, faith is not about believing in yourself — it's about believing in the one who leads, the one who guides, the one who is ever faithful, who knows the plans He has for us," he explained. "Plans to prosper us, not to harm us, plans to give us a hope."

Pence said he is grateful to have a family who is very supportive during these challenging times. Whatever happens, the Christian politician has vowed to remain steadfast in his faith and sustain it by constantly praying.

He also shared the Bible verse 2 Chronicles 7:14, which he constantly used during the 2016 campaign. It reads, "If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Last year, Pence and Trump were so busy campaigning that he was worried they won't get the time to pray together. Trump earlier told his team that they would always make it a point to pray, no matter how overwhelming things might get, according to The Christian Post.

Pence was pleased that Trump remained true to his word. "I thought it might have passed out of his mind. It might have been something we'd forget," he said. "But, no, sure enough, he came walking right up to me and he grabbed me by the hand and grabbed my wife and my daughter by the hand, and he asked Karen to pray. And she did."

Because of that simple gesture, Pence is convinced Trump's devotion to God is genuine, and it's not something he conveniently came up with to lure voters.