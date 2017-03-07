Salvation Army Condemns Defeat Of Latest Move To Help Child Refugees

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Child refugees from Syria in Jordan World Vision

Faith leaders responded with anger and distress after Parliament rejected a change in the law that would have made it compulsory for councils to declare whether they had room to house child refugees.

Conservative MP Heidi Allen, moving the amendment, said ministers failed to consult adequately with councils when they shut down the Dubs child refugee resettlement scheme.

Allen's amendment was narrowly lost, with MPs voting 287 votes against to 267 in favour.

The amendment had the backing of prominent Conservative MPs and faith leaders were among those demonstrating outside Parliament, joining celebrities such as actors Juliet Stevenson, Rhys Ifans and Toby Jones.

Commissioner Clive Adams, Territorial Commander for The Salvation Army in the UK and Republic of Ireland said after the vote: 'It is very disappointing that the vote in the House of Commons today has not seen the continuation of a scheme which ensures safe passage to the UK of unaccompanied refugee children.

'These children are incredibly vulnerable, they are on their own, without their parents, fleeing conflict and war torn countries. They are at risk of abuse and exploitation in refugee camps. This vote today can only be described as a tragedy for those children, and we will continue to advocate on their behalf, and call on the Government to continue the support and protection they so desperately need.'

Help Refugees tweeted:

DUBS LATEST. Today MPs vote against #Dubs 287 to 267. Narrow defeat that's hard to swallow. We will continue to fight for children rights pic.twitter.com/22Fz45qr2i — Help Refugees (@HelpRefugeesUK) March 7, 2017

Campaigners want 3000 children rehomed in Britain. The scheme will shut down this month with one tenth of that number given a place to live in the UK.