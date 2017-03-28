NotInMyCity : Black and white pastors swap churches to build bridges and combat racism in Texas

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The banner for #NotInMyCity, a cross-church initiative working against racial division. Cathedral Church/ Facebook

Pastors in Texas sought to combat racial division and build church unity this weekend by swapping pulpits and each facing new congregations.

Pastor John Adolph of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and Sr Pastor Randy Feldschau of Cathedral in the Pines Church both switched places and faced each other's congregations on Sunday, according to Circa.

The pulpit swap was part of the #NotInMyCity movement, an initiative that emphasises 'standing together', aimed at bridging racial divides in southeast Texas. It began last year following shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge that exacerbated already heightened tensions between white and black communities.

'Men of God, people of God, women of God stand purposely against the demon of racism and stand for godly reconciliation of every race,' said Pastor Adolph.

A video taken from the Cathedral Church service on Sunday.

He added: 'I'm in partnership with others like Pastor Feldschau who are leading us into this. I'm so excited because I believe it is something that is God ordained.'

Pastor Feldschau said: 'Unity allows for diversity and diversity demands unity.

'We right now as a nation have got to come together and perhaps God is going to take 'Not in my City' and use that to heal this racial divide and to bring the people together once and for all.'