Arrest of Christians in Egypt over TikTok comedy video condemned

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The arrest of six young Christians in Egypt over a TikTok video recreating a scene from a comedy film has been condemned by religious freedom and human rights organisations.

The six, aged between 17 and 23, were detained earlier this month after sharing a video that authorities considered insulting to Islam.

The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) said on Monday that prosecutors had ordered their release pending further proceedings, and that release procedures had since been completed for all six.

According to Christian legal advocacy organisation Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International, the group had recreated a scene from a popular Egyptian comedy film in which prisoners attempt to perform Islamic prayers despite being unfamiliar with the relevant Quranic verses.

The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) identified the film as Khalawis, released in 2018.

The video was uploaded on October 4 but reportedly attracted hostility online, including threats directed at the young men and their families.

Some residents of their village in Egypt’s Minya Governorate subsequently reported the video to the authorities, accusing the group of disrespecting Islam.

According to EIPR, the families and church representatives handed five of the young men over to police on October 6 in an attempt to ease sectarian tensions, reportedly after receiving assurances that they would be released once the situation had calmed.

However, the case was subsequently referred to Egypt’s Supreme State Security Prosecution, where the six were questioned over allegations of insulting religion and using religion to promote extremist ideas.

As reported by EIPR, prosecutors initially authorised their detention for a four-day period on October 10, before a judge extended their detention for a further 15 days the following day.

Kelsey Zorzi, Senior Counsel and Vice President of International Advocacy at ADF, criticised the arrests.

“These young men did nothing but share a lighthearted video with a voiceover from a popular and uncontroversial film, as many others on the platform have done,” she said.

“There is no reason to charge or imprison them.”

The EIPR has also questioned the decision to prosecute the group, pointing out that similar recreations of the film scene have circulated widely on social media.

The organisation said the original film had received approval from Egyptian censorship authorities and continued to be shown on television, raising questions about why the young men’s version had resulted in criminal proceedings.

The arrests have drawn further attention to Egypt’s religious freedom record, particularly the use of laws against blasphemy and religious insult.

Christians are estimated to account for approximately 10% to 15% of Egypt’s predominantly Muslim population, with the Coptic Orthodox Church representing the country’s largest Christian community.

Although Article 64 of Egypt’s constitution guarantees freedom of belief, human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns about legal restrictions on religious expression, discrimination against minorities and incidents of sectarian violence.

During Egypt’s Universal Periodic Review at the UN Human Rights Council in January 2025, concerns were raised over obstacles faced by religious minorities, including restrictions on places of worship, prosecutions involving alleged blasphemy and attacks on minority communities.

ADF International has highlighted several other cases involving Christians prosecuted or detained over their religious expression online.

Among them is Christian YouTuber Augustinos Samaan, who, according to the organisation, received a five-year prison sentence with hard labour in connection with religious content published on his channel.

The organisation also cited the case of Christian father of five, Abdulbaqi Saeed Abdo, who was detained in 2021 after peacefully discussing his religious beliefs in a Facebook group.

Following more than three years in detention, Abdo was released in January 2025 after international advocacy efforts and has since relocated outside Egypt.

ADF International argues that such cases illustrate the vulnerability of religious minorities to prosecution under laws governing religious expression.

Zorzi said: “Christian persecution has been a persistent problem in Egypt for many years. We have seen countless cases of individuals who are targeted and punished for nothing more than expressing their beliefs.

“Egypt must take action to address this crisis and protect freedom of speech and religious freedom for all.”

She continued, “We have seen far too many cases of this nature in Egypt. Christians should never have to fear punishment for sharing a post.

“We urge the authorities to release these six young men and drop any investigations against them immediately.”