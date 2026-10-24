‘The UK is a mission field’ - churches encouraged to embrace cross-cultural mission on their doorstep

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Churches are being encouraged to embrace cross-cultural mission on their own doorstep by building relationships with people of different backgrounds and generations who may have little or no contact with Christianity.

Experienced practitioners in overseas and UK community-based mission shared their advice for effective engagement during a panel discussion at the Church Resources Exhibition 2026.

Mike Frith, founding director of the Christian resources website OSCAR, said: “The UK itself is a mission field.”

He explained, “Large swathes of the British community have never grown up in Sunday school. They’ve maybe been to the odd wedding or funeral [but they have] no contact at all with the Church.”

Alongside reaching British people unfamiliar with Christianity, Frith said Christians need to be ready to reach out to people from cultures that are "very different from yours".

He encouraged Christians to consider the opportunities to engage with refugees and asylum seekers, as well as neighbours of other faiths within their own communities.

“Aside from the politics, as Christians we do have a duty to share love with anybody and anyone, no matter who they are,” he said.

He acknowledged that cross-cultural engagement could feel daunting but pointed to organisations already working in this field within the UK, including OM in London and Birmingham, and Neighbours Worldwide.

He shared how mission experience gained overseas is already being put to good use in serving communities in the UK, with OMF - originally the China Inland Mission - working successfully with recent arrivals to the UK from Hong Kong.

Christians who feel unsure about where to start can draw on the many Christian resources and organisations with expertise in this area, he suggested.

“Partner with people who have experience already in cross-cultural mission,” he said.

"They have a lot of expertise about engaging with different cultures in the UK. Contact them. Don’t be afraid to talk to them."

Practical support could include English classes or help with everyday tasks like booking a doctor’s appointment, but he said that friendship, relationship-building and making conversation were just as important.

"Invite them to your church, help them integrate into your community," he said.

Michelle Simpson, a missionary of 30 years across East Asia, agreed that building relationships was key to cross-cultural mission in the UK.

“Getting to know them is what will really touch their heart and create a relationship and friendship that will bring them closer to the Lord," she said.

“Learn about them beforehand and continue learning about them as you spend time with them - the issues they’re struggling with, their traumas, their challenges.

"Show the people you are reaching that you are genuinely interested in their world. Ask them questions. They won’t be offended; they’ll be delighted you are interested in their world and you’ll learn the God-given things about their culture."

Simpson joined Frith in encouraging churches to reach out to Christians who have experience serving in foreign mission fields.

“People with overseas experience are great resources - ask them; don’t be embarrassed to do that,” she said.

The panel spent time discussing mission among young people in the UK, and the importance of listening and understanding.

Aaron Rigby, who leads a Youth for Christ centre in Dorset, said schools were increasingly open to working with Christians to support young people, particularly in the face of Britain’s youth mental health crisis.

However, he noted that young people within the Church can face their own unique challenges that churches need to be aware of.

“They can feel really isolated, like they’re the only young person in their church. They want to meet other young Christians,” he said.

It is with this in mind that Youth for Christ Dorset developed Resound, a regular worship gathering that gives young people from churches across the region the chance to meet up and worship together.

The gathering has since grown through the young people themselves, who are now taking the lead in organising events with support from the YFC team.

“Good youth ministry starts with listening to young people,” he said.

“They can shape what you do and tell you whether you are on point or not. If you are on point, then they’ll invite their friends.”

Becky May, of Rural Missions, expressed excitement that more churches are experiencing newcomers turning up at their services.

“That’s fascinating and exciting. But it’s not good enough for us to just expect them to walk into our churches. We can’t rely on that,” she said.

She said young people in Britain were experiencing "anxiety" and a sense of "perma crisis" after years of negative headlines around things like war and the economy, in addition to the "long legacy" of Covid.

“[There is] a permanent sense of flux. We don’t know what’s solid ground anymore, and for our children that’s all they’ve experienced,” she said.

May encouraged churches to offer young people a "spiritual home" and involve them in planning and organising church activities.

“Children want to do things with us, not have them done to them or for them. They want to be part of the solution. Adults can help shape it,” she said.

Noting gaps in youth mental health provision, she suggested churches support parents in discipling their children and build the kind of relationships that can help families before they reach crisis point.

Olly Goldenberg, of Children Can, encouraged Christians of every age to think about how they could invest in young people.

“No matter how old you are, there is a place for you in the next generation - they need your presence and they need your wisdom,” he said.

He added, “Have great confidence in the Gospel. The Gospel works for every culture, every generation and every time in history."