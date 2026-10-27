Micah 6:8: Walking humbly with God in the ordinary everyday life

Pilgrimage is a centuries-old tradition. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

How often do we acknowledge God’s presence in everything we do? Perhaps we are conscious of Him on Sunday mornings, during Bible study, at Christian events or when we are faced with a major life decision. But what about the ordinary moments? The commute to work. Cooking dinner. Eating a meal. Going for a walk. Sitting at our desks. Doing the laundry. Can God be present in these moments too?

Micah 6:8 tells us: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Notice those words: “walk humbly with your God.” Walking suggests something continuous. We are not simply called to visit God occasionally, when circumstances demand it, but to walk with Him through the whole of life.

To walk humbly with God begins with recognising our dependence upon Him. Humility means surrendering the illusion that we are the centre of our own lives or entirely self-sufficient (Proverbs 3:5-7; Romans 12:16). Our lives belong to God (Psalm 24:1; Romans 14:7-8). Every breath we take and every good thing we enjoy ultimately comes from His grace (Acts 17:25; James 1:17).

This is why Scripture tells us, “Whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). Even eating and drinking - among the most ordinary activities imaginable - can be done with an awareness of God.

We were created for relationship with Him (Genesis 1:27; Ecclesiastes 3:11). Yet how can we cultivate closeness with God if He is relegated to Sunday mornings, the occasional midweek meeting, or moments when we desperately need an answer?

Remaining conscious of God’s presence requires intentionality (Psalm 16:8; Colossians 3:2). But this should not become another burdensome religious duty. It flows from love (1 John 4:19; Deuteronomy 6:5). The more we come to know God through Jesus Christ and His Word, the more His love transforms our hearts and draws us towards Him (2 Corinthians 3:18; Jeremiah 31:33). We begin to want Him at the centre of everything (Psalm 73:25; Matthew 6:33).

Jesus describes this kind of relationship in John 15:4 when He tells His disciples, “Remain in me, as I also remain in you.” The Christian life is not simply about doing things for God; it is about living with God.

That can transform even the smallest moments of our day. We can pray for His protection before leaving the house and thank Him when we arrive safely. We can thank Him for the meal in front of us rather than eating without thought. We can speak to Him during the journey to work, worship while walking through the park, ask for wisdom before beginning a task, or quietly turn our thoughts towards Him in the middle of a busy afternoon.

None of these things need to be dramatic. Sometimes acknowledging God is as simple as saying, “Thank You, Lord.” At other times, it may mean asking, “Lord, how can I honour You in this?”

Brother Lawrence, a 17th-century Christian known for what he called “practising the presence of God,” famously sought communion with God even while carrying out ordinary kitchen duties. His example reminds us that we do not have to escape everyday life to encounter God. The everyday can itself become a place of worship.

After all, He is Immanuel - God with us (Isaiah 7:14; Matthew 1:22-23). Jesus promised His disciples, “Surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). His presence is not confined to a church building, worship service or prayer meeting. God is with us in the spectacular and the seemingly insignificant.

Dear reader, perhaps the difference between a mundane life and a life lived as worship is not always what we are doing, but Who we are doing it with and Who we are doing it for. God is not interested only in grand religious gestures while remaining absent from the rest of our lives (Isaiah 29:13; Matthew 15:8-9). He desires our hearts (Proverbs 4:23; Matthew 22:37). Our good works should flow from faith and love for Him, rather than becoming empty motions performed without Him (James 2:17-18; Galatians 5:6; Matthew 23:25-26).

So, invite God into the ordinary. Talk to Him. Thank Him. Depend upon Him. Seek His wisdom. Remember His Word. Worship Him while you work, travel, rest and eat. God is already present. The question is: will we live conscious of His presence?