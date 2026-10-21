Priest dies after cross falls on him during livestreamed Mass

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari (Photo: Patricio Sanchez/Facebook)

A priest in Guayaquil, Ecuador, has died after a crucifix fell on him during an evening Mass on Saturday.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, 52, was celebrating Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church when it fell.

He had been preaching on the fragility of life and the service was being livestreamed on social media at the time.

Footage showed worshippers rushing to help the priest and calling for an ambulance after he was struck, however he was pronounced dead at the scene, AP News reports.

Father Sánchez Molinari was the parish priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. He belonged to the Redemptorist order, formally the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death and sent its condolences to his family, friends and fellow members of his order.

In a statement, the Archdiocese said, "We announce that our beloved Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, who served as parish priest of the Perpetual Help church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the Father’s House to enjoy His presence and His glory.”

Before moving to Guayaquil, Father Sánchez Molinari served for several years at San Lorenzo parish in Vinces, where he was remembered for his dedication and pastoral care.

The day before his death, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil had congratulated him on the anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

A memorial Mass was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Sunday evening.