Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date, Specs Rumors: Device to Come in 3 Variants; October 2017 Launch Date Set?
The Microsoft Surface Phone is one of the highly anticipated devices rumored to be released this year. Since the flagship smartphone didn't make it to the Mobile World Congress last week, new reports now point to an October launch.
Since Microsoft stopped selling Lumia phones in 2016, fans have been expecting to see the tech giant make a comeback in the smartphone industry with a flagship device that could rival its state-of-the-art competitors. The lack of a new Lumia clearly means that there is a void in Microsoft's tech lineup, and this gives them a chance to unveil something big in the future. Considering the company's overwhelming success with its Surface line of products, it is speculated that there are plans to name the next flagship phone as the Microsoft Surface Phone.
According to reports, the Surface Phone will be a phablet with a screen resembling the Lumia XL's display. The company is believed to be developing three variants, with two of them specifically created to cater to professionals and entrepreneurs. The phone will likely sport a 5.5 to 6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. The device will either be powered by an Intel Kaby Lake or Snapdragon 835 processor, similar to the new flagship devices from other brands.
Other features of the phone include an AMOLED display, USB port and a liquid cooling system — a clever technology first introduced in Samsung's Galaxy S7 last year. The Surface Phone is expected to have a 21-MP rear snapper, along with an 8-MP front camera. Rumor has it that the phone would also be able to run both iOS and Android apps through Windows 10.
Microsoft has yet to officially confirm if a Surface Phone is being developed. While details about the smartphone is still being kept under wraps, the company's execs are confident that they will eventually come up with "the most ultimate mobile device" in the near future.
-
Why This Christian Drive-In Cinema Will Not Screen 'Beauty And The Beast'
Walt Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" is facing a Christian backlash even before it could be screened after Bill Condon, its director, revealed that there would be an "exclusively gay moment" in the movie that is set to open in U.S. and U.K. theatres on March 17.
-
Comedy Star Kevin Hart Recalls His Mom's Brilliant Strategy To Make Him Read The Bible
Comedy star Kevin Hart could never forget how his mother compelled him to read the Bible.
- Five Evangelical Pastors Who Back Gay Marriage
- Does It Make Sense To Believe Saints Can Work Miracles?
- 5 UK Pilgrim Sites Christians Should Visit
- 'The Divine One'? 8 Reasons Michelangelo Is The Greatest Christian Artist Of All Time
- Transgender CofE Priest Sparks Anger From Top BBC Presenter Dame Jenni Murray
- Pope Francis Asks: Do You Read The Bible As Much As You Check Your Phone?
- Churches Should Be 'More Conscious' Of The Effects Of Christian Teachings On Lesbian And Gay People
- Bishop Explains How Her 'Extraordinary' Experience Of The Love Of God Inspired Her
- Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself
- U.N. Taken To Task For Its Failure To Address 'Historical Atrocities' Being Committed By ISIS On Christians
- Christians Face More Threats As ISIS Forms Alliance With Al-Qaeda In Libya; More Terror Attacks Feared
- Door Is 'Opening For The Gospel' In The Ruins Of Aleppo
- Egypt's Catholic Church Praises 'Ordinary Muslims' Helping Coptic Christians Fleeing ISIS
- Egyptian Authorities Fail To Protect Egypt's Coptic Christians, Says Amnesty
- Martyred Oscar Romero Considered For Canonisation, Church Says