Islamic Leader Promises To Protect Christians And Hindus From Persecution

Bangladeshis protest wave of Islamist militant violence. including attacks on mosques, Christian priests and Hindu temples. Reuters

Dismissing religious differences, an Islamic leader in Bangladesh has promised to help in providing protection to minority Christians and Hindus in his country.

Alhaj Nazrul Islam Molla, chairman of the Ulama League Dakop, sub-district of Khulna from south-western Bangladesh, believes in the importance of peace so much that he attended a seminar for Interreligious Dialogue and committed to put a stop to religious persecution.

"I invite everyone to consult me at all times, if they hear news of persecution against Christians and Hindus. I will go on the site and will stop it," he said.

The seminar was organised by the Commission for Dialogue and Ecumenism at St. Michael's Church, Chalna parish of Bangladesh, according to the Vatican Radio. Around 65 representatives from three different religions—Catholics, Hindus, and Muslims—attended the event where they shared their thoughts on how to create a community of peace and harmony.

In launching the seminar, Msgr. James Romen Boiragi explained the reasons why they are pursuing this initiative. "We want to promote the understanding between members of different religious groups... We all need to know each other in depth. This is because the lack of mutual understanding brings misunderstanding and conflict between the various faiths," he said.

Boiragi believes political leaders are only working for their own benefit, and neglecting the need to foster peace among religions. But if religious leaders themselves work together, they can achieve true peace, he said.

Molla agreed, stressing that Islam is a religion of peace and thus, followers of Prophet Muhammad have to uphold this tenet. "If you see that someone is trying to create problems in your groups in the name of Islam, inform me. I will address the problem and help you to solve it," he offered.

Hindu leader Madon Mohon Roy also said the Hindu tradition upholds peace. "The god Krishna came to earth to establish peace. Respect for the religion of others is the only way to create a peaceful world," he said.

The seminar echoed the earlier statements made by 200 Muslim leaders in the Marrakesh Declaration, which called for majority-Muslim countries to protect the freedom of religious minorities, including Christians, according to Christianity Today.

"We call upon them to rebuild the past by reviving this tradition of conviviality, and restoring our shared trust that has been eroded by extremists using acts of terror and aggression," it reads.