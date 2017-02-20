Broadcaster Defends Use Of 'Haunted Bread' To Describe Body Of Christ In Eucharist

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Haunted bread? it is not sacrilegious to suggest so, says broadcaster. Reuters

A broadcaster has rejected a complaint from a Catholic parish priest that it was sacrilegious to describe the consecrated 'host' used in Holy Communion as 'haunted bread'.

Father Kevin McNamara, parish priest of Moyvane in County Kerry, Ireland, has responded angrily and is complaining that the comment made in a show on public broadcaster RTÉ was 'blasphemous'.

A guest on the radio station would not have been allowed to insult the core values of 'another faith', he suggests.

He is now pledging to pursue his complaint with the Broadcasting Authority.

Writing in the Moyvane church newsletter, McNamara says: 'I am disappointed with the response from The Late Late Show to my complaint referring to the blasphemous treatment of 'Holy Eucharist' on the recent show.'

During the show, the presenter, Ryan Tubridy, endorsed the term 'Haunted Bread' when it was used by a guest on the show.

McNamara says: 'I would expect any presenter to display an unbiased view, and not to endorse any personal views expressed by guests on the show. Such an example of unbiased treatment was excellently portrayed on Tuesday's RTÉ 1 Late Debate Show when, during a lively and robust discussion, one of the guests called the Taoiseach a 'liar'.

'The presenter rushed in and very promptly said, "You can't say that you must withdraw that remark". Do not the same standards apply to all presenters on our National Radio and TV Channels?

'I am very disappointed that in [producer] Larry Masterson's email response to my complaint he did not deal with presenter Ryan Tubridy's handling of the issue in question.

'Did the presenter's endorsement of the "blasphemous comment" justify the applause and laughter from the audience, while also offending so many viewers?'

McNamara also publishes Masterson's email where he says: 'As part of the conversation, the presenter, Ryan Tubridy, brought up a theory advanced on his radio show earlier that week that some people in their thirties are returning to the Catholic Church after a period of difficulty and scandal for the Church and asked the panel for their views.

'As someone from that age group, Blindboy Boatclub was first to reply, and he did so in the language of his generation and his satirical character.

'The point he was making, to put the language to one side for a moment, was that in his view, people of his generation are not returning to the Church and that attendance at Christmas Eve midnight Mass is not an accurate barometer of religious conviction, as there are many other reasons to attend that particular ceremony.'

Masterson admitted: 'The phrase "haunted bread" was certainly provocative. He used it to get a reaction, and indeed it did. I do not believe however that it was sacrilegious.'

He concluded: In attempting to hear new voices on The Late Late Show, it is inevitable that some will not like what they hear. Uncomfortable or unpopular opinions are part of debate as are views that clash or disagree with mainstream consensus.

'Nonetheless, I accept that the phrase "haunted bread" has caused offence to some viewers and has been seen by some as disrespectful or mocking and for that I apologise. Thank you once again for taking the time to send your views, they are appreciated.'