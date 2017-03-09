'Angels Did It': 8-Year-Old Boy Finds Strength To Lift Car That Fell On His Dad, Miraculously Saving Him

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

J.T. Parker, 8, shows the car that he lifted to free his father underneath. (Screenshot/East Idaho News video)

How could a 50-pound eight-year-old boy lift a 6,000-pound car?

That was the question that confounded the people of Sugar City, Idaho when J.T. Parker, 8, was able to save the life of his dad, Stephen, who was pinned down by the family car the latter was repairing.

J.T.'s mom Jodi said she believes a miracle happened that day that kept her husband alive, the East Idaho News reported.

"This whole thing is a miracle. There's no other way to describe it. There's no way that little boy could have done that. I just felt that it was a responsibility we now have to tell people that miracles still exist," she said.

The miracle happened in July last year when the jack holding up the car Stephen was repairing suddenly gave way, causing it to fall right on top of him. His son J.T. tried to work on the jack to lift the car up, but the jack wouldn't push up.

But the boy refused to quit. He began jumping on the jack again and again for 15 minutes. It worked! The car slowly began to rise off his dad, who at that time had already passed out.

Rescuers then arrived and rushed Stephen to the hospital. He suffered a few broken ribs but, fortunately, had no internal damage and was back home in just two days.

Stephen and Jodi later asked J.T. to repeat what he did on the same car – but he couldn't do it anymore.

So how was he able to lift the car?

J.T. had a one-word reply: "Angels."

Angels were believed to have also saved the life of a man in the United States who suffered from a heart attack in August 2016. A man named Don said he was visited twice by angels. He said the first angel was dressed as a nurse at the hospital where he underwent bypass surgery. The second one was a "bright flame of fire" that he saw on the window of his home.

According to Rabbi Jonathan Bernis, angels—as well as demons—are present in today's world.

"(An) angel is simply a messenger, and they're all around us, and they're constantly fulfilling God's word, serving his people, protecting his people, bringing important messages to his people," said the author of the book, "A Rabbi Looks at the Supernatural: A Revealing Look at Angels, Demons, Miracles, Heaven and Hell."