Angels and Demons at Work Even Today, Jewish Religious Leader Says: 'They're All Around Us'

Angels and demons are real, not just imagined things or work of fiction.

This was underscored by Rabbi Jonathan Bernis, a well-known leader in Messianic Jewish ministry for more than three decades, during a recent interview with Faithwire.

"You can't read the scriptures ... without seeing lots and lots of angels and things that are unseen ... taking place in the unseen world," said the author of the new book, "A Rabbi Looks at the Supernatural: A Revealing Look at Angels, Demons, Miracles, Heaven and Hell."

"(An) angel is simply a messenger, and they're all around us, and they're constantly fulfilling God's word, serving his people, protecting his people, bringing important messages to his people," Bernis said.

The CEO of Jewish Voice Ministries International said angels are "just as important and real today" as they were during biblical times.

Much like angels, demons also have a very real presence in today's world, Bernis said. These demons, he said, hold the power to cause sickness, depression and "rebellion against God."

He said those people who do not believe in angels and demons are hampered by their inability to see beyond the material world.

"We've been blinded by a materialistic, Western mindset," Bernis said. "And it's not the worldview of the scriptures."

Pastor Jared Laskey of Destiny Open Bible Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia said he personally witnessed the power of angels during his deliverance ministry.

Writing for Charisma News, Laskey said he was in the middle of a deliverance session for a young woman who claimed to be a Satanist when "a demon started mocking us."

He said he asked the Lord to have His angels silence and deal with this demon, and it immediately stopped.

Laskey said some angels stand in the presence of God at all times while others protect the children of God.

He said some angels have participated in physical battles on earth and in spiritual warfare in the heavens.

"They can attend to our aid as they did Elijah in 1 Kings 19:5-8 and Jesus in Matthew 4:11 and Luke 23:43," Laskey said.