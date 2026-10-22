Report shows the benefits of affordable food clubs

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Church Action on Poverty has joined forces with other charitable and Christian organisations to form the Affordable Food Alliance (AFA).

The group has been launched in conjunction with a new report, Good Food In Every Postcode, examining the positive impact of “affordable food clubs” (AFCs) across the country.

The report surveyed 4,000 members and uses of AFCs and similar organisations, and found that 77 per cent reported feeling closer to their community thanks to their AFC.

Liam Purcell, Chief Executive of Church Action on Poverty, said: "Pantries are wonderful places that bring neighbourhoods together, improve dignified access to food, counter many challenges that people face, and enable people to do more as communities.

"This important report should shape Government thinking about how it invests in communities. There are few better ways to address multiple issues all at once: loneliness, food insecurity, physical and mental health challenges, isolation and social disconnection.

According to the report, 72 per cent said that AFCs had allowed them to afford more balanced meals, while 75 per cent reported feeling less worry or stress about buying or accessing food.

Over two thirds (67 per cent) said they were eating more fresh fruit and vegetables through the AFC and 74 per cent said it had provided them with access to at least one form of additional support beyond food.

Among those who had previously used a food bank, 63 per cent said they had stopped or reduced their use of food banks thanks to their AFC.

Purcell said, “We're delighted to be part of the new Affordable Food Alliance. By sharing our collective strengths, this can be a turning point for community food provision for thousands of communities, and it will ensure that the churches, local pantry hosts and Pantry members will be heard more strongly in important national discussions."