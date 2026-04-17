YouVersion's Bible app sees record engagement over Easter

(Photo: YouVersion)

YouVersion, the company behind the world’s most popular Bible app, has said that this Easter saw its highest level of engagement with scripture ever recorded.

The Bible app, and other similar apps by YouVersion, have been installed on over a billion devices around the world. They provide scripture in over 2,400 languages.

During this year’s Holy Week, YouVersion said that its apps had seen a record average of 18.7 million people engaging with the Bible every day. On Easter Sunday itself, engagement with the Bible hit 21.6 million, the highest figure ever seen in a day by the company.

In Britain Bible app engagement rose by 6.5 per cent during Holy Week.

The company suggested that interest in its Bible up has grown recently, with its 10 highest days of Bible engagement all falling in 2026.

In modern Christianity it has become something of a trope to say that the most popular Bible verse among Christians is John 3:16, but current data from YouVersion suggests that this may not be the case.

Last year the most popular verse in Britain during Holy Week was John 16:33: "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

This year, the most popular verse was Matthew 28:6, “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”

Last year the most engaged with verse across the year was in fact Isaiah 41:10, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Bobby Gruenewald, founder and CEO of YouVersion, said, “Over the last several months, worldwide interest in the Bible has continued to increase. It’s encouraging to see people searching for and consistently coming back to Scripture for guidance, encouragement and answers.

"We especially see this at Easter where more people are either reflecting on their faith or trying to understand who Jesus was for themselves. Seeing people around the world encounter Scripture, many for the first time, is exactly why we do this.”