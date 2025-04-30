Why a life built on a relationship with Jesus offers eternal security in an unstable world

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

It’s astounding how quickly life can shift. In a moment, everything we’ve built or believed to be secure can disappear. The world around us groans daily with disasters - some far from us, affecting people we've never met, and others painfully close.

Jobs vanish. Homes are lost. Relationships crumble. Loved ones leave us. And sometimes, we ourselves fade - our health, abilities, or even clarity of mind slipping away.

Frightening? Yes. But we don’t have to live trapped in fear. Because there is one thing in this life that is unshakably real and forever dependable: our relationship with Jesus. And that, truly, is more than enough.

Why? Because in that relationship, we encounter the sacrificial and unconditional love of God. Jesus gave Himself up for us, even while we were still lost in sin - long before we ever sought Him (Romans 5:8). He chose the cross so we could choose eternal life (John 3:16; 1 John 4:9-10).

God is the great “I AM” (Exodus 3:14). He “is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). His love, like His being, never changes. It is eternal. When we build our lives on that truth - on a relationship with Christ - we build on solid rock. Storms may come. Winds may blow. Floodwaters may rise. But our lives, grounded in Jesus, will not collapse (Matthew 7:24–25). Hope remains. Peace holds. Joy stands firm.

Maybe this isn’t the first time you’ve heard this. And yet, if we’re honest, we don’t always live like Jesus is the only thing that matters.Why? Because we lack faith. We doubt – we don’t fully believe or trust in God’s love. So, we create a backup plan, thinking, “What if this isn’t real? I need something else to fall back on.”

This mindset goes all the way back to Adam and Eve (Genesis 3). Instead of completely relying on God, we take matters into our own hands, looking for something tangible to rely on. As a result, we chase after earthly fortunes, which only offer temporary and counterfeit comfort and security.

But real safety, real peace, is only found in the loving embrace of God – in an unshakable relationship with Jesus. You can’t cling to both the world and God (Matthew 6:24). Sooner or later, you must choose who you're trusting with your heart.

Jesus made it clear in His Sermon on the Mount, “Store up for yourselves treasures in heaven … For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19–21). Everything else fades. Only what was there from the very beginning will remain forever - God Himself.

So, invest now in your relationship with Jesus! Don’t delay. Spend time listening to Him through Scripture, where “the word of our God endures forever” (Isaiah 40:8). Speak to Him in prayer. Walk with Him daily.

The truth is, Jesus never lets go of us. We’re the ones who loosen our grip. So, today, will you hold on to and rely on Him?