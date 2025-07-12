What does true freedom look like?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

In today’s world, “freedom” is often defined as the ability to act, speak, or think however we want. We're taught that being free means having no restrictions—that true freedom is doing whatever feels right in the moment. But Scripture offers a radically different, and far deeper, understanding of freedom.

The Gift—and Danger—of Free Will

From the beginning, God gave us free will, because He is love and true love does not compel (1 John 4:8). We see this in the Garden of Eden, where Adam and Eve were given the freedom to obey or disobey God’s command (Genesis 2:16-17). They chose disobedience—and in doing so, humanity lost something far more precious than the right to choose: we lost true freedom (Romans 5:12).

Why? Because we were created to live in dependence on God, not in rebellion against Him (Acts 17:28; John 15:5). Our design is to be vessels, filled with His love and Spirit (2 Corinthians 4:7). When we reject that design and choose our own way, we don’t become free - we become enslaved. Sin steps in to fill the space meant for God, and it traps us in cycles of guilt, shame, and addiction (John 8:34; Ephesians 4:18-19).

Think of a fish that decides to leave the water in pursuit of “freedom.” It ends up flapping helplessly on dry land, unable to survive or fulfil its purpose. That’s not freedom, it’s death. The same is true of the human spirit apart from God.

Sin promises freedom but leads to bondage

Sin often appears attractive - it offers instant gratification and the illusion of control. But it’s deceptive. What seems like liberty is actually bondage to our fleshly desires. We may think we can walk away whenever we want, but sin tightens its grip over time (Romans 6:20-21; Proverbs 14:12).

And the outcome? Spiritual death. Eternal separation from God (Romans 6:23; Isaiah 59:2; James 1:14-15).

Freedom in Christ and the Spirit alone

The tragic truth is that we couldn’t break free on our own—not even by trying to follow God’s laws (Romans 3:20). That’s why we need a Saviour. Jesus came to set us free from sin and its consequences. Jesus said in John 8:32, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” and John 8:36 declares “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”

Jesus, God’s truth made flesh, died on the cross to pay the price for our sin (John 1:14; Romans 5:8). Through His resurrection, He opened the way for us to be truly free: free from the control of sin, free from condemnation and free from spiritual death. As Romans 8:1-2 says, “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death.”

We also need the Holy Spirit, who constantly reminds us of the truth in Christ and empowers us to walk in it (John 14:26; Galatians 5:16). Scripture states in 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now, the Lord is Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”

In other words, true freedom is not found in self-rule but in Spirit-led surrender.

Freedom to love, not to sin

God’s will is simple: to love Him, to be loved by Him, and to spend eternity with Him (1 Timothy 2:3-4). That’s what we were made for. So, what should we do with this new freedom?

“Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery,” (Galatians 5:1) and “do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil” (1 Peter 2:16) or “to indulge the flesh; rather serve one another humbly in love” (Galatians 5:13).

Conclusion

Let’s not be deceived by the world’s broken idea of freedom. Real freedom is found in the will of the Father. It’s the kind that restores us, guides us, and leads us into life everlasting.