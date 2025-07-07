Was Michael Jackson searching for salvation before the end?

Michael Jackson on the front cover of his Xscape album.

Questions around Michael Jackson’s faith have resurfaced following music producer Rodney Jerkins’ recent claim that the singer accepted Christ shortly before his death.

Speaking on US radio show The Breakfast Club, Jerkins said: “I got to [Michael Jackson’s] funeral, and Sandra Crouch and Seth Riggs, his vocal coach, says ‘Michael received Christ two weeks ago,’ he had us pray with him, he did the sinner’s prayer.”

Jackson was raised in a religious home, primarily influenced by his mother Katherine. After becoming disillusioned with mainstream denominations, she became a Jehovah’s Witness in 1963. The religion played a significant role in the Jackson household, with Michael and his siblings participating actively in Bible study and door-to-door ministry. According to his sister La Toya, Michael would even wear disguises to avoid being recognised while witnessing in Los Angeles.

Despite his early devotion, Jackson’s relationship with the Jehovah’s Witnesses deteriorated in the 1980s. The supernatural themes of his Thriller video prompted concern among church leaders. In 1987, Jackson officially “disassociated” himself from the organisation. After that, his spirituality seemed to shift towards something more personal and less bound by denomination.

However, even in a 1976 Ebony magazine interview, he said: “I avoid using the term ‘religion’ ... I just believe what’s in the Bible … I get down on my knees every night and thank God and ask Him to lead the way.”

Those close to Jackson have consistently described him as someone who read the Bible, prayed regularly, and frequently mentioned God in conversation. He often spoke about his desire to be Christ-like, particularly in his compassion for children. In a 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said: “I try to imitate Jesus - and I am not saying I am Jesus. I’m trying to imitate Jesus in the fact that he said to be like children.”

Years later, he told Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera: “Jesus said bring on the children, imitate children … We were raised with those values … and they continue strong in us today.”

During the 2003 trial in which Jackson faced child molestation charges - allegations he consistently denied - he reportedly reached out to Jerkins for prayer. Jerkins said Jackson called while he was in the studio with comedian Chris Tucker and his father, both devout Christians: “He said, ‘Where are you? Can I come? I just need prayer.’”

In the final months of his life, gospel musicians Andraé and Sandra Crouch visited Jackson at home and in the studio. A spokesperson said they prayed and discussed the anointing of the Holy Spirit and making Jackson’s music more spiritual. Jackson reportedly asked how to bring more spirituality into his work, and the Crouches spoke to him about Jesus.

However, the most direct claim that Jackson may have made a Christian commitment before his death comes from Jerkins, who said that Sandra Crouch and Seth Riggs told him Jackson had prayed the sinner’s prayer two weeks before he died. This statement is complicated by an earlier clarification from Andraé and Sandra Crouch, who denied media reports that they had visited Jackson “several weeks prior to his death so he could accept Christ”, calling such reports “incorrect and absolutely not true”.

Whether these conflicting accounts represent different moments or confusion over timing remains unclear. Jerkins cited Sandra Crouch and Seth Riggs, while the denial came from both Crouches, suggesting it may refer to a separate occasion in which Andraé was not present. It is also possible that Jerkins was passing on what he had been told in good faith, even if the original events were misunderstood.

What is certain is that Michael Jackson never publicly declared a change in religious belief in his final days. Although his spiritual interests deepened and broadened over time, whether this ever led to a clear Christian commitment remains unknown.

He died on 25 June 2009 from an overdose of propofol and other prescription drugs. He was 50 years old.