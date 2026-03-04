Turkey should be placed on Special Watch List for barring foreign Christians, says US body

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has joined the European Parliament in taking up the issue of foreign Christians expelled from Turkey, many on “national security” grounds.

Since 2020, over 200 foreign Christian workers have been expelled from the country, in total impacting around 350 people.

Many Protestant congregations are left without spiritual leadership, as many of those targeted are ordained ministers, some of whom have spent decades in the country.

Last month the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) “communicated” 20 cases of Christians being barred from Turkey to the country. Shortly after the EU Parliament passed a resolution condemning the expulsion of foreign Christians “carried out under unsubstantiated national-security pretexts and without due process”.

Now the USCIRF has taken an interest as well, saying it recommends placing Turkey on a Special Watch List for violations of religious freedom.

Vicky Hartzle, Chair of USCIRF, said, “Turkey’s arbitrary labelling of foreign-born Protestant Christians as national security threats is meant to intimidate the Christian community and prevent them from gathering for worship. Everyone, regardless of residency status, has the right to freedom of religion or belief under international law.

“The US administration should maintain the momentum President Trump made in his September meeting with President Erdoğan and push for tangible improvements to Turkey’s religious freedom record, including an end to its repressive tactics against Christians.”

Many of the Christians barred from entering Turkey are being represented by ADF International, which says some had lived in Turkey for decades before being denied re-entry.

Kelsey Zorzi, Director of Advocacy at ADF International, said, “We hope that the US government and the international community will continue to stand up for this fundamental right and call on Turkey to put an end to the targeted expulsions of Christian missionaries.

"Peacefully practising the Christian faith is no reason to be labelled as a security threat and expelled from the country these individuals lawfully built their lives in.”

Turkey has denied any improper actions and has denounced foreign interest in the issue as interference in its internal affairs.