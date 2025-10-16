Turkey banning foreign Christians on 'national security' grounds

(Photo: Unsplash)

Legal advocacy group ADF International has warned that the Turkish government is expelling hundreds of Christians from the country on “national security” grounds.

Since 2020 over 200 foreign Christian workers have been expelled from the country, in total impacting around 350 people.

From December 2024 to January 2025, a period of just two months, 35 new codes are believed to have been issued against foreign Christians. As well as blocking individual Christians from re-entry, the practice often leaves Protestant congregations without spiritual leadership, as many of those targeted are ordained ministers.

ADF is currently involved in more than 30 legal cases of Christians challenging their expulsion in both Turkish courts and in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Lidia Rieder, Legal Officer for ADF International, said, “Türkiye’s labelling of peaceful Christian residents as ‘security threats’ is a clear misuse of law and an attack on freedom of religion or belief.

“When governments manipulate administrative or immigration systems to exclude people based solely on their faith, it undermines both the rule of law and the very principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.”

One case currently being examined by the ECHR is Wiest v. Türkiye. Mr Wiest is an American citizen who has lived in Turkey legally for over three decades. He claims to have been banned from re-entering the country despite there being no evidence of his ever committing any wrongdoing.

ADF also noted that the Turkish authorities have taken other steps apparently aimed at suppressing Christianity in the country.

Christian theological training is severely restricted, with Protestant seminaries unable to gain legal status and Bible education forbidden. Church congregations often face additional restrictions when trying to use buildings for worship.

Turkey has traditionally been the scene of violent acts carried out by left wing groups and Kurdish nationalists. However, there is not a single recorded incident of terrorism involving either domestic or foreign Christians in the country.