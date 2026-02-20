EU Parliament condemns expulsion of foreign Christians in Turkey

(Photo: Unsplash)

Turkey has rejected claims from the European Parliament that it has improperly expelled foreign Christians from the country.

Since 2020, over 200 foreign Christian workers have been expelled from the country, in total impacting around 350 people.

Many Protestant congregations are left without spiritual leadership, as many of those targeted are ordained ministers, some of whom have spent decades in the country.

Foreign Christians are usually barred from entering or re-entering the country on “national security” grounds.

Earlier this month the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) “communicated” 20 such cases to the Turkish government, asking the country to submit its observations as the cases proceed.

In addition to this, the European Parliament overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning the expulsion of foreign Christians “carried out under unsubstantiated national-security pretexts and without due process”.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said such claims were “unfounded allegations” and represented interference in its internal affairs.

Legal advocacy group ADF International, which is supporting many of the 20 cases raised by the ECHR, said that Turkey was misusing rules aimed at preventing terrorism to target peaceful Christians, some of whom have spent decades in the country.

Kelsey Zorzi, Director of Global Religious Freedom at ADF International, said, “The Turkish government’s rejection of the European Parliament’s vote shows a clear lack of respect for its human rights obligations.

"When a government weaponizes national security mechanisms to target peaceful missionaries and faith communities, they must not be allowed to act with impunity.”

During a debate on the issue in the European Parliament, Croatian MEP Tomislav Sokol said, “These deportations of Christians in Turkey for reasons of national security are one more attack on Christians, the most persecuted religious minority around the world.”

He added, “The EU cannot talk of human rights and then remain silent when Christians are facing problems in Africa or persecution in a neighbouring country.

"We must stand up for freedom of religion everywhere without any double standards … Turkey must put a stop to these deportations of Christians.”