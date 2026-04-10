Trying to increase attendance is biggest challenge for church leaders

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A survey of church leaders has suggested that the most pressing concern remains how to grow attendance, while others include improving discipleship and engaging younger generations.

The Christian Resources Exhibition surveyed 147 church leaders in the areas of administration, youth, worship and building management, with the aim of providing more focused content for its exhibition this October.

When asked what their greatest challenges were, the most common responses (62 per cent) were growing the church's attendance, discipleship and engaging younger generations.

Nearly half (47 per cent) said that community outreach and mission was their greatest challenge, with 42 per cent citing financial sustainability and fundraising as a major issue. Two in five (41 per cent) said leadership development and burnout were their main challenge, while over a third (39 per cent) said church buildings and maintenance.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, when asked where they would most like practical support and training, the answers were similar.

Over half (53 per cent) said they wanted practical support with church growth and evangelism, 43 per cent said community engagement and social action, 37 per cent asked for help with youth, children and families, leadership and wellbeing, while 27 per cent most wanted help with building projects and grants.

The survey is intended to improve the effectiveness of the October conference by providing church leaders with what they most need. The vast majority (77 per cent) said they wanted practical takeaways that could be immediately implemented, while just over a third (38 per cent) said they hoped to use the exhibition as an opportunity to network with other church leaders.

The exhibition will feature a two-day Church Leaders Conference, which will be moderated by Andy Flannagan, executive director of Christians in Politics.

Flannagan said, “Church leaders are navigating incredibly complex cultural, pastoral and organisational challenges.

"I’m really looking forward to hosting the Church Leaders Conference at CRE and helping create space for honest conversation, practical insight and encouragement.

"This is about listening well to church leaders and shaping a programme that genuinely supports them in the realities of ministry today.”