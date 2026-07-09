Tributes paid to Lord Mackay of Clashfern, committed Christian and public servant

Lord Mackay of Clashfern 1927 - 2026

Tributes have been paid to Lord Mackay of Clashfern, a devout Christian and former Lord Chancellor of Britain who has died aged 99.

He died on July 7, just days after his 99th birthday, and his death was announced on the same day in the House of Lords by the Lord Speaker, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean who extended condolences to Mackay's family on behalf of the House. He said there would be an opportunity for the House to pay tribute to Lord Mackay in due course.

Some peers took the opportunity to do so during the debate immediately following the announcement.

Attorney General Lord Hermer told peers that Lord Mackay's death was "sad news".

"Lord Mackay was a hugely respected figure across all parties. He was a giant in the law. I am sure we all join in sending our condolences to his family," he said.

Shadow Attorney General Lord Wolfson of Tredegar added his own praise for Lord Mackay.

"He was a great Conservative, a great lawyer, a great Lord Chancellor, and also a man of profound Christian faith, who lived out the words of scripture: 'He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God'," he said.

Mackay served under Margaret Thatcher and John Major. He earlier served as Lord Advocate, Scotland's senior law officer, and had been Dean of the Faculty of Advocates - the Scottish bar.

He was the first Scottish advocate to become Lord Chancellor in modern times, holding the post from 1987 to 1997 during which time he oversaw reforms to the legal profession.

He was raised in the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland and served as an elder, but was suspended from that role in 1988 after attending the Roman Catholic funeral Masses of two judicial colleagues - something forbidden by his denomination. He insisted he had done so in order to pay his respects and refused to give any guarantee he would not do so again, later withdrawing from the Church over his stance. The dispute contributed to a schism within the denomination.

Born in Edinburgh in 1927 the son of a railway signalman, Mackay originally trained as a mathematician before turning to law. He was made a Knight of the Thistle in 1997 and retired from the House of Lords in 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, whom he married in 1958, and their three children.