Gloucester Cathedral holds dedication service for new pipe organ

Gloucester Cathedral's new pipe organ. (Photo: Gloucester Cathedral)

Gloucester Cathedral has held a special dedication service for its spectacular new organ.

The service was attended by a range of civic leaders, donors, musicians, clergy, members of the church community and by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Duke and his wife attended the event in their capacity as patrons of Gloucester Cathedral’s In Tune Music and Organ Campaigns.

The installation of the new organ has been described as one of the most significant investments made in the cathedral for decades and can be seen as something of an attempt to reverse a trend.

Earlier this year Pipe Up, a charity devoted to preserving pipe organs warned that every year 400 pipe organs go unused or are scrapped. The charity warned that if the trend is not reversed, by 2070 pipe organs could be virtually extinct.

Gloucester Cathedral’s new organ was designed and built by Nicholson & Co and is housed in the cathedral's restored 17th-century organ case. With 3,338 pipes, each producing its own note or tone, the organ has an extraordinary range, which combined with the acoustics of the cathedral itself, can create a fully immersive experience for worshippers.

Andrew Zihni, Dean of Gloucester Cathedral, said, "This new organ is far more than an extraordinary musical instrument. It is a gift to the cathedral, to the city and to future generations.

"It will enrich our worship, inspire audiences, nurture young musicians and enable Gloucester cathedral to continue sharing the transformative power of music with everyone who walks through our doors.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone whose generosity, vision and dedication have made this remarkable achievement possible."

The dedication of the organ also serves to mark the beginning of the cathedral’s Organ Festival, which will feature concerts, recitals and other events starting in July and running through to September.