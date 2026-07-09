Labour's conversion therapy ban puts families, teachers, pastors and doctors at risk

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Legal advocacy group ADF International has said it is “reviewing” Labour’s planned bill banning “abusive” conversion therapy.

While government officials have attempted to allay concerns that the bill would infringe on the freedoms of religion and speech, a host of Christian bodies, including Christian Concern, The Christian Institute and the Evangelical Alliance have all warned the bill could do exactly that.

ADF have now added their voice to the choir, noting that the word “abusive” is not defined. The Free Speech Union has raised similar concerns. The fear is that simply having a conversation with a person could be deemed “abusive” if the person takes offense or claims it caused some form of emotional damage.

"The bill targets what it calls 'abusive' practice. However, the bill doesn't define abuse, leaving this to the courts, after the fact, to weigh something as vague as 'psychological or emotional pressure'," it said.

ADF said this would place parents, teachers, pastors and doctors at significant risk. Even refusing to affirm someone’s gender identity or attempting to steer them away from transition surgery could potentially be deemed “abusive”.

Praying for a person who seeks help with unwanted same-sex attraction could fall foul of the law, if the person later decides they did not want the prayer and felt it was “abuse”.

As well as targeting therapeutic choice in England and Wales, the proposed bill even attempts to prevent it elsewhere.

ADF said, “A second criminal offence would be created for encouraging or assisting such practices to take place outside of England and Wales. This could be a phone call, a referral or supporting with overseas ministry. All would potentially be a criminal offence.



“The court could also issue protection orders - restraining you from certain conduct before you have done anything wrong, sometimes without even notifying you. A breach of this order would see you facing up to two years in prison.”

As the bill goes through pre-legislative scrutiny, ADF said it is “reviewing the bill” and “preparing a response to protect our God-given right to live and speak the truth”.