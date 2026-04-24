The media mandate: How wise use of communication can strengthen the Christian church

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

From the earliest days of the Church, the people of God have used the tools available to them to share truth, encourage believers, and reach those outside the faith.

The Apostle Paul wrote letters that were copied and circulated among congregations. Those written messages became instruments of teaching, correction, and encouragement across cities and nations.

In every generation, God’s people have used available means of communication to proclaim an unchanging Gospel in changing times.

Today, the Church stands in a unique moment of history. Technology has advanced rapidly, and media now reaches homes, workplaces, schools, and handheld devices within seconds. While every tool can be misused, media and communication when wisely and prayerfully applied can be gifts for evangelism, discipleship, and outreach.

Rather than fearing these developments, the Church can discern how to steward them faithfully for the glory of God.

The message of Christ is timeless, but the methods of sharing it often adapt to the age. In previous centuries, the printing press helped spread Scripture and Christian teaching. Radio brought sermons into living rooms. Television enabled ministries to reach those who would never enter a church building.

Today, digital platforms offer similar opportunities on an even broader scale.

A church in a small village can now livestream worship services, upload Bible studies, or publish devotional messages that reach people far beyond its local boundaries. Likewise, a city church can use podcasts, videos, and online teaching to disciple thousands across nations. Geography no longer limits the reach of faithful ministry.

This does not replace gathered worship or embodied fellowship, but it extends the church’s voice into spaces where people already spend time.

Media is not only for large ministries or global influence. It can be deeply beneficial within a small local fellowship. Simple communication tools such as messaging groups, email updates, or church apps help members stay informed about prayer meetings, pastoral needs, youth events, and service opportunities.

Testimonies shared through short videos or newsletters can encourage faith within the congregation. Sermon recordings help the elderly, the sick, shift workers, or those travelling remain connected.

In smaller communities especially, media can help maintain unity and care. A prayer request shared promptly can mobilise support. An announcement can gather volunteers quickly. A weekly encouragement can strengthen those who feel isolated.

Used humbly, communication technology becomes an instrument of pastoral care.

Social media is often criticised for distraction, superficiality, and conflict. Those concerns are real. Yet millions of people spend hours each day in digital spaces searching for identity, belonging, answers, and hope.

If people gather there, the Church should thoughtfully consider how to be present there.

A well-managed church social media page can share Scripture, testimonies, event invitations, short teachings, and messages of encouragement. It can celebrate baptisms, highlight community service, and answer common questions about faith.

For someone hesitant to attend church physically, social media may provide the first gentle doorway into Christian community.

Many people first encounter a church online before ever stepping through its doors. What begins as a scroll on a phone may become a life-changing encounter with Christ.

Technology has also opened remarkable doors for wider evangelism. Bible apps place Scripture into the hands of millions. Translation tools help spread Christian resources across languages. Online courses teach foundational doctrine to believers in regions with limited access to training. Video calls enable pastoral mentoring across continents.

Churches can partner globally in ways previous generations could scarcely imagine. A sermon preached in one nation can strengthen believers in another. Worship music written locally can bless congregations worldwide.

Now the Church faces another significant development: artificial intelligence. Like other technologies before it, AI can be used wisely or poorly. It can assist with administration, improve accessibility, help translate materials, organise church communications, summarise research, generate ideas for newsletters, and support ministries that have limited staff or resources.

Used ethically, it may save time that can then be devoted to prayer, pastoral care, discipleship, and personal ministry.

Yet AI also raises important spiritual and ethical questions. Can and should sermons be created by AI? Here wisdom is essential. A sermon is not merely assembled information. It is the prayerful proclamation of God’s Word through a shepherd who knows the Scriptures, knows the people, and seeks the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

AI can gather references, suggest outlines, or help refine language, but it cannot repent, believe, pray, discern conviction, love a congregation, or carry divine calling. It can process text, but it cannot possess spiritual life.

For that reason, sermons should not be outsourced to machines as though preaching were a mechanical task. If a minister simply asks AI to produce a sermon and then delivers it without prayer, study, discernment, or personal conviction, something essential is missing.

The absence is not because technology itself is evil, but because preaching is more than composition. It is a sacred act involving truth, character, calling, and dependence upon God.

Can the Holy Spirit work when a minister uses AI in preparation? Certainly, if the minister remains the true servant, thinker, discerner, and messenger. A preacher may use dictionaries, commentaries, software, search engines, and editing tools without excluding the Spirit.

AI can belong in that same category when used responsibly - as an assistant rather than an author, a tool rather than a substitute. The Holy Spirit works through yielded hearts, obedient minds, and faithful ministers, not through automation detached from devotion.

The same principle applies to church newsletters, announcements, and communication materials. AI may help draft clear text, improve grammar, or save time on routine tasks. But the final message should still be guided by human wisdom, pastoral sensitivity, and Christian integrity.

Churches must be truthful about what they publish, careful with privacy, and mindful not to present machine-made content as heartfelt ministry when it has not been prayerfully considered.

With every new tool comes responsibility. Christian media must never imitate the world’s obsession with self-promotion, vanity, outrage, or empty noise. The Church must ask not merely what gains attention, but what honours Christ.

Media used in a Christian context should reflect truth, humility, beauty, compassion, and integrity. It should build trust rather than manipulate emotion. It should seek people rather than chase popularity.

No technology can replace the Holy Spirit. No algorithm can regenerate a heart. No platform can substitute prayer, Scripture, sacrificial love, or the fellowship of believers. The Church must remember that media is a tool, not the source of power.

Yet tools matter when placed in faithful hands. Just as roads once helped missionaries travel and paper once carried the Bible, modern media can now carry truth into homes, hearts, and nations.

When wisely used, media is not an enemy of the Church but a stewardship opportunity. It can strengthen local congregations, support pastoral care, disciple believers, and proclaim Christ to those who may never otherwise hear. In both small communities and on a global scale, communication technology can become a channel of grace.

The challenge for today’s Church is not whether media exists, but whether it will be used redemptively. If Christians approach these tools with prayer, wisdom, creativity, and faithfulness, then social media, digital communication, broadcasting, AI, and future technologies can indeed be blessings - gifts that help carry the eternal Gospel into our rapidly changing world.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk