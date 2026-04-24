London College of Bishops denounces antisemitic incidents

The London College of Bishops has said it “unequivocally” condemns a number of apparently antisemitic attacks aimed at synagogues, charities and shops.

Counter terrorism police have said that they are investigating recent incidents, including an arson attack on a synagogue in Finchley last week, other suspected arson attacks on a building linked to a Jewish charity, and another synagogue in Harrow.

The rise in hostilities is believed to be linked with discontent about Israel’s military conflicts in the Middle East.

In their statement, the London bishops described antisemitic acts as “abhorrent”, adding that they are designed to intimidate Londoners in general and Jews in particular.

“When any religious or faith community is targeted, it damages the life of our city as a whole," the bishops said.

"In speaking out, we do so as bishops and as leaders with responsibility for communities across London. Violence, hatred and intimidation directed at people of any faith undermine trust, fracture relationships, and corrode the foundations of a diverse and peaceful society.”

They added that they stood “in solidarity” with the Jewish community and all those impacted by the attacks.

“Antisemitism does not exist in isolation. It sits within a wider pattern of religious hate and racism," they said.

"No form of prejudice should be normalised, excused or left unchallenged. We call on those with responsibility in public life to act decisively to protect all places of worship, to challenge hatred wherever it appears, and to give clear reassurance to communities who feel increasingly vulnerable.

“Our Christian faith teaches us that every person is made in the image of God. That conviction calls us to stand alongside our Jewish neighbours today, and to work for a London tomorrow in which fear has no authority and hatred finds no shelter.”

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the government’s response to antisemitism would be “unflinching”.

“We will work relentlessly to ensure antisemites and those who threaten the Jewish community here have nowhere to hide. And to show British Jews that we stand with them, and will do everything in our power to keep them safe," he said.