MPs appear to be turning against assisted suicide bill

Staff writer
Houses of Parliament
The queue to see the Queen lying in state could stretch five miles. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

New research from Whitestone Insight has suggested that support for the controversial assisted suicide bill in Westminster has dropped even among MPs who voted for it last year.

The bill is failed to pass in the House of Lords following Commons approval last year. However, the poll by Whitestone suggests that should the bill go back to the Commons, only 40 per cent of MPs would support it.

The poll, which questioned 102 MPs, also suggests that nearly half of MPs (49%) have concerns that legalising assisted suicide would lead to pressure on the elderly and the disabled, a common fear raised by campaigners.

Campaigners in favour of the bill, such as Lord Falconer, have suggested that the House of Commons use the Parliament Act to force the bill through, should the Lords reject or simply time out the bill.

Such a move would be unlikely to succeed however, as the Whitestone polling suggest a majority of MPs (61%) accept the right of the Lords to block the bill, which was not in Labour’s manifesto.

The apparent decline in support for the bill among MPs appears to be driven by concerns or outright opposition to the proposal from medical and disability groups. Over half of MPs (58 per cent) surveyed said that such factors had a major influence on their own views.

Dr Gordon Macdonald, CEO of Care Not Killing, commented, "This poll blows apart the lie that the House of Commons is both settled and supportive of legalising assisted suicide. Quite the contrary, it shows that even among some previously supportive MPs there was a recognition that the Bill was fundamentally unsafe and deeply flawed.”

He continued, “These findings, along with other polling we have carried out, prove that the more people hear about assisted suicide and euthanasia, or the problems within this particular Bill, the less likely they are to support it.”

“Given the very real risk of coercion, lack of conscience opt outs and the difficulty many sick and dying people experience in accessing high quality health care, we urge MPs to turn their attention to fixing these problems. I hope we can all agree that access to palliative care and support should never depend on either your postcode or bank balance. We need more care not killing.” 

23% OFF
Cordless Fuel Transfer Pump - 3.2 GPM Auto-Stop Pump for DeWalt 20V & Milwaukee 18V
$61.99 $79.99
55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
18% OFF
Seesii Cordless Electric Fillet Knife Kit - High-Speed Rechargeable Fish & Meat Slicer with 4 Blades
$65.99 $79.99
70% OFF
Refurbished ANYCUBIC Kobra S1 Combo 3D Printer for $109 - Great Deal!
$109 $369
38% OFF
PINSPARK Men’s Rash Guard Swim Shirt - Ultimate UV Protection & Comfort
$7.99 $12.99
67% OFF
2 Pack High Waisted Shorts for Women - Tummy Control & Squat-Proof Workout Shorts
$9.99 $29.99
80% OFF
Goskala Medium Arch Support Shoe Inserts - Premium Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis
$9.99 $49.99
51% OFF
Apasiri Bully Stick Holder for Medium/Large Dogs - Safe & Durable
$8.38 $16.99
14% OFF
Poppiw Dog Melatonin Calming Chews for Nighttime Sleep - Natural Relaxation & Stress Support
$29.99 $34.99
53% OFF
Magsafe 12000mAh Power Bank with Wireless & USB-C Charging for iPhone Series
$13.99 $29.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
MPs appear to be turning against assisted suicide bill
MPs appear to be turning against assisted suicide bill

MPs who previously voted for assisted suicide appear to be turning against it.

London College of Bishops denounces antisemitic incidents
London College of Bishops denounces antisemitic incidents

The London College of Bishops has said it “unequivocally” condemns a number of apparently antisemitic attacks aimed at synagogues, charities and shops.

The media mandate: How wise use of communication can strengthen the Christian church
The media mandate: How wise use of communication can strengthen the Christian church

As the Church tries to make sense of AI and all the media tools at its disposal, it must ask not merely what gains attention, but what honours Christ, writes Duncan Williams.

Church of Scotland to consider apology for alleged slavery links
Church of Scotland to consider apology for alleged slavery links

The Church of Scotland’s General Assembly will next month consider a report detailing historic links to the transatlantic slave trade and proposals for an official institutional apology.

Today's Top Deals

Cordless Fuel Transfer Pump - 3.2 GPM Auto-Stop Pump for DeWalt 20V & Milwaukee 18V

$61.99
$79.99 23% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Seesii Cordless Electric Fillet Knife Kit - High-Speed Rechargeable Fish & Meat Slicer with 4 Blades

$65.99
$79.99 18% OFF
View Deal

Refurbished ANYCUBIC Kobra S1 Combo 3D Printer for $109 - Great Deal!

$109
$369 70% OFF
View Deal

PINSPARK Men’s Rash Guard Swim Shirt - Ultimate UV Protection & Comfort

$7.99
$12.99 38% OFF
View Deal

2 Pack High Waisted Shorts for Women - Tummy Control & Squat-Proof Workout Shorts

$9.99
$29.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Goskala Medium Arch Support Shoe Inserts - Premium Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis

$9.99
$49.99 80% OFF
View Deal

Apasiri Bully Stick Holder for Medium/Large Dogs - Safe & Durable

$8.38
$16.99 51% OFF
View Deal

Poppiw Dog Melatonin Calming Chews for Nighttime Sleep - Natural Relaxation & Stress Support

$29.99
$34.99 14% OFF
View Deal

Magsafe 12000mAh Power Bank with Wireless & USB-C Charging for iPhone Series

$13.99
$29.99 53% OFF
View Deal