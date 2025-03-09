The call to forgive others: a reflection for Lent

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

With Lent underway, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the importance of forgiving others.

We have all been hurt at some point - perhaps by a passing rude remark from a stranger or a deep betrayal from someone we love. These wounds, whether minor or severe, can leave lasting scars on our hearts.

However, Lent is a sacred time of repentance, reflection, and spiritual renewal, a season when we are reminded of the grace we have received through the cross.

The cross: the ultimate act of forgiveness

What is the cross? It is the greatest symbol of forgiveness - God’s mercy towards humanity.

We were the ones who immensely hurt God. He created us out of love, desiring an intimate relationship with us, yet in our arrogance, we rejected Him. Yet, instead of condemning us or giving us the punishment we rightfully deserved, God chose mercy. He forgave us.

In His boundless love, He sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, to bear the weight of our sins and offer Himself as a sacrifice on the cross - paying the price once and for all.

This truth is beautifully expressed in 1 John 4:10, "This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins."

The challenge of forgiving others

Despite our undeserving nature, God forgave us completely. This realisation should compel us to extend the same grace to others.

Following Jesus means walking the path of the cross, a road of self-denial that requires us to let go of pride, resentment, and retaliation. It means choosing humility and placing others before ourselves. During His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus taught us, "But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also," (Matthew 5:39).

Forgiving without limits

How often do we experience the depth of God’s forgiveness despite repeatedly falling short of His standards? Time and time again, we stumble, yet His mercy never runs out.

Peter once asked Jesus, “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?” Jesus responded, “I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times” (Matthew 18:21-22).

In other words, forgiveness should have no limit. Just as God’s grace continually forgives us, we too are called to forgive endlessly.

Some might wonder, ‘Can God truly forgive even the worst of sins?’ The answer is a resounding yes. Romans 5:20 affirms this, "But where sin increased, grace increased all the more."

This means that if God’s grace knows no bounds, then neither should our forgiveness.

Forgiving before it’s asked for

God’s forgiveness was already given to us even before we repented or sought Him. As Romans 5:8 declares, "But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

Even in the midst of unimaginable suffering on the cross, Jesus still chose to extend grace, praying, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).

This profound example teaches us that forgiveness should not be conditional – it is a choice. We are called to forgive, even before someone expresses remorse or asks for it. Just as Christ didn’t wait for His persecutors to repent, but freely forgave them in the midst of His suffering, we too should extend the same grace to others.

Let go and embrace grace

Holding onto grudges only keeps us in the bondage of pain. Forgiveness, though difficult, frees us. We must remember that we are all sinners, each one of us recipients of God’s grace. Forgiveness is a gift we have received and one we must pass on. It is not about weakness, but strength. It frees our hearts and allows us to reflect the love God so generously gives.

Hence, this Lent, let’s give up resentment and commit to choosing forgiveness - not just because it’s right, but because it’s what God has done for us.

Here are further Bible verses about forgiveness to reflect during this Lent period: