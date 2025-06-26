Street preacher urges boldness in faith after police encounter

The officer was filmed confronting the evangelists. (Photo: Mad 4 Jesus)

A street preacher has urged her fellow Christians to be bold in their faith, following the publishing of a video in which a police officer said her preaching was “all wrong”.

The preacher, who goes by the name Mon B, was sharing the gospel and singing Christian songs outside Kings Cross station in London.

Security staff informed her that she was not permitted to stand in front of the barriers near the station, but that she was welcome to continue from behind the barriers.

According to Mon B, the police then turned up and told her the exact opposite and that she should cease her activities. Mon B complied with the police, who then decided to give their own commentary on Mon B’s preaching, with one officer saying, “I just think it’s all wrong.”

Following the incident, Mon B made a number of posts on Instagram, in one saying, “The GOD I serve is very real and HIS name is JESUS! He cannot be mocked. Don’t stop His servants from doing what He loves. To see souls saved. I pray this is a wake up call to all those who don’t believe and for Christian’s who have slumbered. CHURCH ARISE!”

In one post she claimed that while one police officer was hostile to her preaching, another “was actually happy to hear the gospel and wanted prayer afterwards”.

Mon B’s case is reminiscent of that of Angus Cameron and shows how action against street preachers appears to be determined somewhat by the disposition of individual officers than by a clear appeal to the law.

Cameron is a Christian street preacher who was arrested in Scotland in 2022 for allegedly homophobic statements.

Before being arrested, Cameron interacted with a police officer who had no issue with the man’s preaching, saying he understood that "all you’re wanting to do is put your point across and you’re taking quotes out of the Bible, and I’m not going to challenge you on that”.

But later another police officer challenged Cameron, saying a complaint had been made about homophobic comments. The officer refused to say what the comments were.

Cameron defended himself, saying he was simply quoting from scripture. The second officer’s response was, “As much as you’re preaching from the scriptures, people are still offended by that.” She accused him of breaching the peace with homophobic aggravation.

Cameron was then arrested and detained. No crime was deemed to have been committed and he was released, but with a Non Crime Hate Incident (NCHI) recorded to his name. Eventually, following an appeal, Cameron was awarded compensation and the NCHI was removed from his record.