Scottish politicians recognise work of offshore industry chaplains

Rev Michael Mair (left) speaks to an oil and gas worker. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

A group of more than 20 MSPs have signed a cross-party motion recognising the work of chaplains who provide spiritual care to offshore workers in the oil and gas industry.

The UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy Trust is supported by a range of offshore energy companies via a trade body, Offshore Energies UK.

The chaplaincy “provides financial, pastoral, emotional, mental and spiritual care to people who work or have worked in the North Sea oil and gas industry and their dependants, with everyone welcome, regardless of faith or none”, the parliamentary motion states.

The chaplaincy was founded in the 1980s by Rev Andrew Wylie and provides pastoral support to workers, conducts offshore visits, and assists families suffering bereavement or other difficulties.

The organisation also plays a role in remembering the lives of those who have died in offshore work, by keeping a book of remembrance. A separate book is kept in memory of those killed in the Piper Alpha disaster.

Piper Alpha was an oil platform in the North Sea. In 1988 the platform exploded due to inadequate safety procedures and maintenance. A hundred and sixty-five workers were killed, making it the deadliest oil rig disaster in history.

A memorial to the dead can be found in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. An annual memorial is organised by the chaplaincy at the Kirk of St Nicholas in the city.

Rev Michael Mair, a chaplain who was commended for his work by the Holyrood motion, said he was “deeply honoured and touched” to see the work of offshore chaplains being recognised.

“We have the real privilege to respond to families, friends and colleagues on the worst of days. We can only hope that through our presence alongside those enduring grief, pain, stress and challenge that we can bring some comfort and peace," he said.

“The quiet work of our hardship committee, who assist workers when life has become incredibly challenging, is a key safety net offering a lifeline to many. This motion acknowledges the team effort undertaken by the administrator, chaplain and by all our trustees."