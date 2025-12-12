Christians celebrate ‘the beautiful game’ at Wembley

A festive FA banner. (Photo: Peter Crumpler)

Hundreds of Christians packed into Wembley Stadium to celebrate the close links between football and faith, on Monday.

The fans sang Christmas carols alongside the pitch and heard from top footballers and Christian leaders about how the gospel impacts their lives.

The evening, organised by the Football Association, brought together Christians involved in the game, from grassroots to the Premier League, and organisations that run sports projects across the country.

Sky Sports TV presenter Simon Thomas hosted the evening that was opened by Roman Catholic Cardinal Vincent Nichols. Sporting his Liverpool FC scarf, the Cardinal likened being a Christian disciple to being a football fan – you stay committed in good times and in challenging times. Some teams, he said, “were in bleak midwinter.”

Simon Thomas told the fans that he prayed in his dressing room each Saturday before presenting live Premier League coverage for six hours.

Omar Beckles, who chairs the Professional Footballers’ Association, and plays in defence for Leyton Orient, said that football was what players did – not who they are.He called on Christians to pray for footballers, especially those who struggle with their identity when they can no longer play.

Former Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward revealed how players had gathered around the centre circle at Wembley to pray, following the club’s FA Cup win in May. The squad had featured several Christian players, who had formed a strong spiritual bond. He said: “My faith gives me an anchor.”

Sadly, Michelle Agyemang, a hero of the European Cup-winning England women’s team, was unable to take part because of her anterior cruciate ligament injury, incurred in the Lionesses’ victory over Australia. The fans sent Michelle, who has spoken openly about her Christian faith, a special Christmas greeting, recorded on video by Simon Thomas.

A highlight of the celebration evening was worship led by the Bishop of Lancaster Jill Duff, who earlier this year had led a prayer walk around Morecambe FC, when it had been threatened with closure. Former Leyton Orient and Middlesbrough player Alan Comfort – now an Anglican priest – gave a gospel challenge under the iconic Wembley arch.

The evening culminated with carols led by the Regent Hall Salvation Army Band, London, and the London Adventist Chorale.

Debbie Hewitt, who chairs the FA, had welcomed the fans, saying she had fond memories of Boxing Day football being an important part of her Christmas celebrations.

Organisations involved in staging the event with the Football Association included Christians in Sport, Sports Chaplaincy UK, the Church of England, the Roman Catholic Church, the Methodist Church, Evangelical Alliance, Salvation Army, Bridge the Gap, Ambassadors Football, Kick London and the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, and a lifelong Brentford FC supporter. He writes, among other topics, on football and faith.