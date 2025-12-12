Pakistani Christian gives testimony of persecution in front of King Charles

Ribqa Nevash and ACN (UK) national director Dr Caroline Hull in Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

An Advent service held in Westminster Abbey this week and attended by King Charles III has drawn attention to the plight of persecuted Christians around the globe.

Despite the Anglican setting, the service was very much ecumenical, with both Catholic and Anglican prayers, and a strong Orthodox presence.

The main sermon was delivered by Catholic Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, who spoke out against the “massive persecution of Christians in so many places”.

Also present was Ribqa Nevash, a 25-year-old woman from Pakistan who testimony of her experiences at the service.

“As a Christian girl, I advocated for girls as young as 12 who are abducted, kidnapped and forced to marry and convert. Many suffer sexual violence. Others are trapped in bonded labour, including working in brick kilns," she said.

It is estimated that around 1,000 girls every year are kidnapped and forcefully 'married' and 'converted' in Pakistan. Most of the victims are Christians, although Hindu girls are also often targeted.

Nevash also referred to an anti-Christian pogrom in 2023 in the Jaranwala district. While no-one was killed, 25 churches were targeted as well as 80 Christian households.

“In just one day, 25 churches were desecrated and burned. Up to 2,000 people fled their burning houses. When I visited the next day, I started to cry. Everyone is still looking for justice.”

Earlier this year, a Pakistan Catholic bishop, Indrias Rehmat, condemned government inaction in the face of the crimes, pointing out that two years on, not a single person had been found held responsible.

Despite over 5,200 people being accused of involvement in the violence, and over 380 arrested, there have been no convictions.

The bishop told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), “Justice has not been done. The police have not done their duty. Nobody has been punished and nobody has been dealt with properly. At this stage, we do not see any hope of any culprit being punished.”

Despite the bleak situation, Nevash was glad to take part in the service, telling ACN, “This was a wonderful opportunity to be a voice for persecuted Christians who are so often forced to suffer in silence.

“It was made especially powerful being able to do this in the presence of King Charles and to meet him afterwards was a great honour. I thank him for his deep concern for all those suffering persecution.”