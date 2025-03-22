Report calls for standardisation and specialism in RE

(Photo: Unsplash)

An independent review into the national curriculum for schools has highlighted the urgent need for standardised religious education (RE) across the country and greater subject specialism to ensure “mastery in the subject”.

The National Association of Teachers of Religious Education (NATRE) and the Religious Education Council of England and Wales (REC) have expressed their support for the findings, viewing them as a step towards ensuring high-quality RE for all students.

In particular, NATRE, which represents RE teachers at primary, secondary and tertiary levels across the country, was pleased to see that evidence presented in their own submission was acknowledged in the review.

Their evidence highlighted significant gaps in both the “quality and availability of RE across the country”.

Accordingly, these irregularities are negatively affecting students’ ability to “navigate an increasingly diverse society” around them, the educational bodies argued.

Both NATRE and REC were encouraged by the report’s recognition of high-quality RE as essential to social cohesion, civic development, and helping students to “broaden their horizons” by understanding different perspectives.

They welcomed the report’s recommendation of subject specialism through the elevation of well-trained teachers who can assist students in applying religious values both in the classroom and in the wider world.

The review’s findings also reinforce REC’s espousal for a National Content Standard in RE.

Looking ahead, both NATRE and REC have expressed their commitment to working with the review panel and other stakeholders “to ensure that RE is given the support and recognition it deserves”, and “to enhance the quality and consistency of RE provision, ensuring that all children and young people, whatever their location, family background or prior attainment, receive the education they deserve”.

“We are keen to offer the perspectives of teachers of RE in all phases of education, for the next stage of the review,” NATRE said.

“We hope that the panel will work with us to develop solutions that recognise the need for flexibility for different types of school, while allowing all pupils in all schools to experience an academically rigorous and personally inspiring education in religion and worldviews.”

Echoing this sentiment, NEC remarked, “We are eager to contribute our insights into the next stage of the report, ensuring we collaborate to ensure that every young person experiences an academically rigorous and personally inspiring education in religion and worldviews.

“Such an education is integral to a broad and balanced curriculum outlined in the interim report, fostering community cohesion and preparing students to navigate a diverse, complex and dynamic world.

“To address the challenges facing RE, teachers must play a central role in shaping its future.”