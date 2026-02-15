Preacher fined over Bible verse display challenges abortion clinic buffer zones

Stephen Green (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Britain’s controversial abortion buffer zones are being challenged in court again, this time by Stephen Green, who was found guilty of breaching a zone in Ealing.

Green, who is perhaps better known for his campaign group Christian Voice, joins pro-life activist Isabel Vaughan-Spruce and Scottish grandmother Rose Docherty in falling foul of the buffer zone laws.

Green’s legal representative argued in the High Court that the so-called “buffer zones” are effectively censorship zones where prayer, speech and Biblical quotations are criminalised. The hearing also saw a renewed request for a judicial review into the case, which was initially denied in January.

Green was arrested after standing in an abortion zone in Ealing, West London, with a sign that read, “Psalm 139:13 For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb.” A witness also said that Green was reading aloud from the Bible.

He was charged under a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) put in place by Ealing Council in April 2018. This was effectively the first “abortion buffer zone” in Britain and preceded later nationwide legislation.

Green was convicted in February 2024 at Uxbridge Magistrate’s Court. District Judge Kathryn Verghis ruled: “The extract of the Psalm mentioning ‘my mother’s womb’ … was an act of protest of abortion. There were less controversial verses you could have chosen to display. I can come to no other conclusion that [the verse] was an act of disapproval [of abortion services] ... an act prohibited [by the PSPO].”

The judge conceded that the rules represented “a significant interference” with Green’s rights to freedom of religion and expression under the European Convention but ruled that these were outweighed by the rights of those seeking to access abortion services.

Green was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and a costs order of £2,400, however he indicated that he would not be paying as a matter of principle.

Ahead of a High Court hearing on Thursday, Green said, “As a Christian I should be able to preach freely all over the land. Psalm 139 is about how we all belong to God from conception. Buffer zones and this conviction is a direct attack on the Bible and free speech, which is being licenced by the state. I have no choice but to continue to defend myself and fight for justice.



“People are right to be concerned about the buffer zone legislation. To bar Christian witness and to control what people can say is deeply draconian and discriminatory against Christians. If it is now a criminal offence to hold a sign with a verse from Psalm 139 on it in a London street, then none of us is free.”

Green is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre. The group’s CEO, Andrea Williams, said, “Psalm 139 is one of the most well known and beautiful passages in the Bible which points to the hope and comfort of each person being wonderfully made and looked after by God.



“The effect of the PSPO is to create an area where Bible verses and prayer are banned. Hearing a judge say that verses from Psalm 139 are an ‘act of protest’ and to be punished is devastating. We will stand with Mr Green as he seeks justice in this case.”