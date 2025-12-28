US criticises prosecution of pro-life campaigner over silent prayer near abortion clinic

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested after praying silently. (Photo: ADF UK)

The US State Department has said it is closely monitoring the prosecution of a Christian woman who prayed silently in an abortion clinic buffer zone.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed just before Christmas that Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was being criminally charged.

She is the first to be charged since new laws for so-called "safe access zones" were rolled out across England and Wales in October 2024 under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023. Prior to this, action was taken against pro-lifers by local authorities using powers relating to Public Spaces Protection Orders.

A spokesman for the US State Department told The Telegraph newspaper that the decision to prosecute her was "concerning" and suggested that it may undermine US-UK relations.

“The decision to prosecute a woman engaged in silent prayer is not only concerning in terms of its impact on respect for fundamental freedoms of expression and religion or belief, but is also an unwelcome departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations," he said.

"We are monitoring Isabel’s case closely. It is common sense that standing silently and offering conversation should not constitute harm.”

Vaughan-Spruce's first hearing is scheduled for 29 January at Birmingham Magistrates' Court. She has previously been exonerated on similar charges and said it was "unbelievable" she was being prosecuted again.

"Silent prayer – or holding pro-life beliefs – cannot possibly be a crime. Everyone has the right to freedom of thought," said Vaughan-Spruce, who is being supported by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF UK).

March for Life UK, of which Vaughan-Spruce is co-director, is asking people to pray ahead of her court hearing.

"Bearing in mind that Isabel was not even offering conversation and engaged with no one at all, [the US State Department's] statement highlights just how farcical and troubling the situation has become in the UK," said March for Life UK.

Silent prayer in abortion clinic buffer zones is not automatically breaking the law, according to guidance from the Crown Prosecution Service which has previously said it will take a case-by-case approach.

Vaughan-Spruce is not the only person to be charged over alleged breaches of safe access zone regulations.

Glasgow grandmother Rose Docherty was arrested and criminally charged under Scottish laws for holding a sign reading “Coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want” within 200m of a Glasgow abortion facility. She had her first hearing on 19 December and will have her next hearing on 13 January 2026.