Penguin Random House launches first Christian imprint to share the message of Jesus

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Penguin Random House UK has announced the launch of Ebury Vine, its first Christian imprint.

The move reflects a growing demand for Christian and faith-based writing in the United Kingdom and internationally, and comes at a time of increasing church attendance and renewed cultural interest in Christianity.

Ebury Vine will be part of PRH UK’s Ebury Self division, which already includes Rider, Vermilion and Happy Place Books. The new list will focus on books about faith, spiritual growth and self-development, with the aim of inspiring readers who are seeking meaning, wisdom and guidance. Its logo, designed by Lucy Thorne, is intended to symbolise the deep roots of Christianity and the cultivation of curiosity and growth.

Charisa Gunasekera, formerly of SPCK Publishing, has been appointed commissioning editor for the imprint. She will also continue to acquire titles for Rider, Ebury’s established spirituality list, and has already secured 15 titles for Ebury Vine.

Speaking about her role, she said it was “really exciting” to be able to “get the word of Jesus out” to places where it may be harder to access. She added that she was honoured to be part of the launch and looked forward to supporting British voices in writing about spiritual health, alongside publishing books that offered faith-based hope and healing.

Publishing director Olivia Morris described the decision as “a fitting way to build on our heritage and mark out our ambitious intent to grow this space”.

She praised Gunasekera’s “entrepreneurial flair” and said that Rider’s long-standing success with books of faith, hope and healing provided a strong foundation for Ebury Vine.

The first titles include Waiting for Jesus: An Advent Invitation to Prayer and Renewal by Rich Villodas, to be published in September, and Rhythms of Faith by Claude Atcho, which explores the church calendar.

Other authors already signed include British mythographer Dr Martin Shaw, New York Times bestselling writer Mark Batterson, minimalist pastor Joshua Becker and Anglican priest and author Tish Harrison Warren.

The launch is taking place against a backdrop of growing interest in Christianity in Britain. Church attendance in the UK has risen by 50 per cent in the past six years, with more than two million people now attending services regularly.

Ebury Vine represents Penguin Random House UK’s intention to respond to this interest with a range of titles that reach both established Christian readers and new audiences who are exploring faith.