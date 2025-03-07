One historic press conference, two bad Messiahs and three great truths

Pixabay

We live in a world dominated by memes and soundbites. Often presented to us in such a way that we immediately have an emotional reaction. If anyone dares to try and go beyond those or even question them, they are soon met with ridicule, abuse and a display of anger that would make the Incredible Hulk green with envy! For many, offering an opinion or even asking a question in this divided and bitter world is too risky.

But let’s take that risk.

A historic press conference

This past week we saw one of the most extraordinary press conferences in modern times. Some are suggesting that it was a historic event which is likely to cause a realignment in global geo-politics. Trump, Zelensky, Vance, Starmer and others gave a press conference which was supposed to be a formality – a getting together before signing the already agreed minerals deal. Instead, it turned into a somewhat angry and bitter negotiation/spat which resulted in the deal not being signed, and the US suspending all military aid to Ukraine.

In commenting on this I find that, a bit like the ending of the press conference, things soon begin to degenerate, with tempers quickly flaring as discussion gets out of hand.

However there has been some brilliant, as well as some bizarre, commentary. On the secular side, the Scottish journalist Iain McWhirter is always worth reading or this perceptive piece from Christopher Caldwell. From a Christian perspective Glen Scrivener has provided some really helpful insights, and RR Reno explains how ‘just war theory’ fits into the situation.

But is there a particular Christian perspective on this?

Perspective is the key term here. When I saw the four-minute segment which was doing the rounds on social and news media I was horrified and disgusted. It looked like a couple of bullies picking on the plucky wee Ukrainian leader – which then turned into an unseemly shouting match. But then I looked at the whole 49 minutes – and you get a different perspective: the first 40 minutes were quite civil and friendly. So, what went wrong?

If you broaden out to a wider perspective then there is the question of the minerals deal which had been agreed; go even wider and you have the past three years of a brutal war after Russia invaded Ukraine; you could go still wider and reflect on the war since the Russians reclaimed Crimea or the 2004 US aided “Orange Revolution’; or the break-up of the Soviet Union and the nuclear disarmament of Ukraine – with promises of security for Ukraine; or the Second World War and the Ukrainian Nazis; or Stalin’s brutal starvation of millions of Ukrainians in the Holodomor famine from 1932-33; or the Ukrainian Soviet war 1917-1921, or go even further back to the founding of modern Russia through the Rus of Kiev in 988. The trouble is that there is always a wider perspective. But for the Christian there is an even greater one – the eternal perspective. Kingdoms rise and kingdoms fall. None of them – whatever their National Anthem proclaims – lasts forever.

But let’s come all the way back to the present day and contrast the main protagonists.

Two bad saviours

There are some who regard President Trump as the saviour of the US and indeed the Western world – the man who is turning back the woke tides and making America great again. Others look upon President Zelensky as the saviour of Ukraine, the EU and the whole of Western liberal democracies – the man who stands up to tyrants and fearlessly takes on the enemies of democracy.

Both men have strengths and faults – as was evidenced in their conversation.

President Trump wanted the end of war, and the money used to rebuild Ukraine. Surely a noble aim. He praised the Ukrainian soldiers as being unbelievably brave. And pointed out the futility of a long war as well as expressing fear about World War Three. He even defended Zelensky’s dress sense!

But then the narcissism stepped in. He claimed to have stopped many wars and that if he had been president the Russian invasion would never have happened. Trump could never be accused of being meek and humble! His recent posting of an AI video in which Gaza was reimagined as a Mediterranean paradise complete with a giant golden statue of himself was nauseating – a reflection of Nebuchadnezzar’s arrogance (Daniel ch.3), rather than the humility of Christ.

Vice-President Vance, while understandably annoyed at some things that were said (there is a clear animosity between him and Zelensky), did not conduct himself well either. He showed little empathy and understanding and let his frustrations get the better of him.

President Zelensky spoke well, despite English not being his first language, and made the not unreasonable point that Putin could not be trusted, and Ukraine would need security guarantees somewhat greater than Trump's assurance that Putin would honour any deal. He gave examples of Russian mistreatment of prisoners, including several pastors. To me he came across really well.

His mistake was when he decided to directly interrogate Vance and then claimed that Ukraine had been standing alone. While Zelensky does not manifest the same public narcissism as Trump, and has shown enormous courage in his leadership against a malevolent foe, he too faces questions over his leadership and financial dealings (e.g. he and the head of his security service are alleged to have operated a network of offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus and Belize, with extensive property portfolios including in London).

When Trump said at the end that this was going to be ‘great television’, he spoke the truth. The irony is that both Trump and Zelensky are TV stars. While I have never watched Trump’s show, The Apprentice, I was an avid fan of Zelensky’s Servant of the People where an unlikely history teacher becomes President of Ukraine. It seems to me that both men know how to use and manipulate TV. I fear that to some degree both are playing a role. Both are responsible for the show we watched.

There was another man in the room, Keir Starmer, who was praised for his response when he returned to London, but was silent throughout the whole discussion. Coming to Zelensky’s defence within the safety of the EU admirers is not quite the same thing as defending him when he is being attacked by those who are supposed to be his allies. This is indicative of the EU approach. Talk big in public, while hoping in private that Trump ends this as soon as possible. There is no way that Europe will be able to send troops to defend Ukraine, not least because while this might be the fantasy of some European politicians who see themselves as latter-day Churchills to Putin’s Stalin, their populations are already bitterly divided and will not want war. The view of some in Europe of ‘Peace through Victory’ is a fantasy that politicians indulge, but populations despise.

The supreme irony here is that while Starmer and the EU leaders talk about putting in a peace keeping force, it will only be used if Trump's peace deal is accepted. The most likely outcome is that there will be a ceasefire with a de facto permanent partition of Ukraine – with the Donbas and Crimea remaining with Russia. It is unjust. It is unfair. But it is what happens in war. The alternative would be much worse. There is no absolute salvation on this earth.

But as a Christian, I can’t leave it there.

Three great truths

One of the great things to admit is that in all our analysis we could be wrong. I listened to one well known commentator assure us that no matter what happened, US military aid to Ukraine would not be suspended. Within a week it was.

We may all have opinions, but they are always limited because of our own filters, our uncertain knowledge and ever-changing circumstances. So, what can we do? We can shout our opinions as absolute truth and regard everyone who disagrees as a blasphemer. Or we can give up on truth altogether and decide that only cynical disinterest and crossed fingers work.

As a Christian I can’t go there. I know only a limited amount of what happened in the past. I’m not sure I understand what is happening now. And I certainly don’t know what is going to happen in the future. But I do know three great truths, which both give me hope and help me to understand.

1. Christ is King – He is sovereign. He is the King of Kings. All kings (Putin, Trump, Zelensky, Starmer, Macron etc) will bow down to him. His name will endure, not theirs; the whole earth will be filled with his glory (Ps 72). That’s why I respect them but love and serve Him.

2. Christ is Returning – He will come back as the judge. “He will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed” (Acts 17:31). If you don’t accept that there is a judgement day then the temptation is, especially if you have any kind of political power, to think that you can bring judgement and a ‘brave new world’ on this earth. And then you double down – no matter what the cost. The Christian accepts that while we do what we can, we cannot bring absolute justice in the present, but we know that The Day is coming.

3. Christ’s Word is the Truth – I recently started a bible study with a group of teenagers who are concerned about knowing truth. In a world full of spin, misinformation and lies it is wonderful to be able to point them to the truth that is eternal. “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away” (Matthew 25:35). The Oval Office press conference was historic and will be talked about for years to come. But give it a bit more time, like a couple of decades, and it is likely it will be forgotten. Meanwhile the words of Christ will still be with us.

“Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and know that you are the Holy One of God” (John 6:68-69).