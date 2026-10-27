Navigators launch new course to teach disciple-making skills

Staff writer
Navigators Alongsider course

Navigators UK have developed a new course to help ordinary Christians become effective disciple-makers.

The seven-week Alongsider Course takes as its model the relationship between Jesus and his 12 disciples.

Acknowledging that it is difficult for church leaders to invest in every member of their congregation the same time and attention that the 12 received from Jesus, the course nevertheless seeks to open up relational disciple-making to a wider group.

The course is a video-based resource that aims to show Christians that they already possess much of the wisdom and experience needed to take their next steps in becoming more like Christ in their disciple-making efforts.

Practical skills are particularly highlighted by the course material, which notes that listening, encouragement, prayer and referring to one’s own personal experience can make a big impact in discipling others.

Phil Boydell, National Director of Navigators UK, commented, “Many Christians assume disciple-making is for experts. In reality, it often begins with ordinary relationships, a listening ear and a willingness to be used by God.

“Our hope is to see thousands of everyday saints prayerfully investing in the lives of one or two people. Imagine a Church where intentionally walking alongside others was simply part of everyday Christian life.”

One person who piloted the course said of their experience, “After the first session, I asked God who he might be inviting me to walk alongside. Although I felt a little nervous about how to continue the conversation, I invited a colleague to explore the Bible and learn more about Jesus. Her answer was immediate and full of joy.

“Since then, we’ve spoken and prayed together several times. I’m excited to see what God will do next, and I’m grateful the course has helped me feel equipped to support her in the best possible way.”

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