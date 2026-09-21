Nashville team uses AI to convert whole Bible into musical form

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A team of 70 people based in Nashville has used AI to convert the entire Bible into musical form.

The project began when 28-year-old Micah Fiechter was asked by his father, a pastor, to turn a single Bible chapter into music for a sermon. However, things didn’t stop there and Fiechter proceeded to assemble a team and do the same for the entire Bible across a multitude of genres.

After around a year of work it is now possible to listen to the entire Bible in a range of different musical styles via a new app known as the Music Bible. In total there are 11 different genres to pick from, each one covering the complete text of the Bible from beginning to end.

It is this faithfulness to scripture that has been emphasised by the team behind the project. Whether it’s country, hip-hop, jazz, pop, rock or even “workout” music, the key point is that not one word of scripture has been changed.

In addition to 11 genres in English, the app also features three genres available in Spanish. More versions are currently in the works.

Speaking about the project, Fiechter said that the hip-hop version appeared to be the most intriguing for users.

He hopes the platform will provide a way for people to not only hear the Word of God, but retain it.

“The Bible was never meant to sit quietly on a shelf. It was meant to be heard. If someone can memorize the lyrics to a pop song, why shouldn’t they be able to memorize Scripture the same way?" he said.

"I don’t want people to remember Music Bible, I want them to remember the Bible.”

Fiechter takes inspiration from William Tyndale who pioneered the translation of the Bible into English.

Having begun with AI, plans are afoot for the Music Bible to eventually include the work of real musicians. Michael Blanton, the man behind artists like Amy Grant, Michael W Smith and Rich Mullins, has joined Music Bible as executive producer.

Blanton said, “I believe Music Bible has the potential to become one of the biggest developments in the music industry’s history, not only showing the creative power of AI for Bible engagement but launching a new wave of artists recording verse-by-verse Scripture songs.

“I’ve spent my career launching recording artists and tours. Music Bible may be the most significant project yet given its global impact and worldwide potential.”