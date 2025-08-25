Lichfield Cathedral to host a festival of 'discussion and debate' with Jeremy Hunt

Lichfield Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Lichfield Cathedral has announced the inauguration of a new festival devoted to “discussion and debate” and to fostering “deeper understanding and community”.

The festival, known as “Enlighten” will be held from 26-28th September this year and will feature a number of notable figures, such as former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt. Hunt will be interviewed by journalist and writer, Nick Higham on the question of "can we make Britain again?".

Chairing a discussion on “Sex and Christianity” will be historian Professor Diarmaid MacCulloch, while Alec Ryrie will cover “Age of Hitler” and Sarah Ogilvie, “The Dictionary People”.

Lichfield Cathedral has said the event is partly about returning to its heritage, saying the cathedral was “once the beating heart of the Enlightenment”. Famous locals include the writer Samuel Johnson, abolitionist Erasmus Darwin and the playwright David Garrick.

According to organisers, Enlighten will be rooted in the Christian faith and will invite a range of writers, politicians, clergy and academics to discuss the pressing issues of the day as well as to explore how contentious issues can be debated in a spirit of charity and goodwill.

The Rev Canon Dr Gregory Platten, organising lead on the festival, said, “We live in a contested age, and we urgently need spaces for rigorous, respectful, and even uncomfortable conversation.”

He added that, while rooted in the Christian faith, the event was open to anyone, saying it would be a place for those who seek truth rather than easy agreement.

The Rt Rev Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield said, “Cathedrals have always been places where challenging conversations can be held with dignity and respect. At a time when words are so often used to divide, we hope Enlighten will offer a voice of hope and help to foster deeper understanding and community.”

Organisers have said they hope Enlighten will not just be a one off this September but become an annual event at Lichfield Cathedral.

For information and tickets, visit https://enlighten-lichfield.org/