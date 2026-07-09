Jordan Peterson says activities remain 'very limited' in health update

Jordan Peterson's views on gender are controversial. Wikimedia Commons

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has shared a health update, revealing his activities remain "very limited" as he continues recovering from a prolonged illness, but he has resumed writing and is "relieved" to "be doing something creative and useful."

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the 64-year-old 12 Rules for Life and Beyond Order author offered another glimpse into his recovery, saying his health still prevents him from returning to his normal schedule but that he has made enough progress to begin writing.

"My activities are still very limited at the moment. I have been doing some writing, however — thank God," Peterson wrote. "I'm so relieved to be once again doing something creative and useful."

The update comes just weeks after Peterson announced he would begin releasing one archived lecture each week while recovering from illness, though he’s unable to speak publicly. The famed psychologist also revealed he’s been spending time watching courses on Peterson Academy, the online education platform he co-founded with his daughter, Mikhaila Fuller.

In his latest update, he recommended historian Paul Kengor's course, The Dark Side of Marxism, praising the professor as "a truly engaging, creative and witty storyteller and lecturer."

Peterson used the post to criticize German philosopher Karl Marx, writing that Marx "was quite the satanic soul" due to the socialist author’s admiration for demonic themes in literature.

He also quoted a passage by Mephistopheles from Faust before asking whether New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, known for his socialist bent, was aware of the philosopher's intellectual influences.

The health update follows months of uncertainty surrounding Peterson's condition. In April, Fuller revealed that her father had suffered a recurrence of akathisia, a neurological disorder characterized by severe physical and psychological distress, after an old neurological injury was re-triggered.

She said Peterson had also battled pneumonia and sepsis during the health crisis, marking a year as "hell" for the family. Fuller said specialists eventually identified the underlying condition after months of misdiagnoses and expressed hope that Peterson could recover with time.

“Thank God for that. It’s just horrifying, and it’s so infuriating that these sensitivities, this damage that can cause severe symptoms like this, can last for so long after stopping psych meds and then, apparently, be re-triggered,” she said.

Though he doesn’t identify as a Christian, Peterson often discusses faith in his podcasts and lectures. His wife, Tammy, entered the Catholic Church in 2023, and Fuller has said she became a Christian two years earlier.

In a 2024 interview with The Christian Post, Peterson reflected on the benefits of Christianity, particularly when it comes to raising children in an increasingly secular culture.

“We are seeing a revival of church-going, especially of the more conservative type,” Peterson said. “And I suspect that’s probably also useful. Providing [children] with something like exposure to classic religious ideas is necessary.

“By their fruits, you will know them,” he said, adding that it takes discernment to know who is truly living the Christian life.

“You have to pay attention to the fact that not everybody who says ‘Lord, Lord is going to enter the Kingdom of Heaven,’” he said.

© The Christian Post