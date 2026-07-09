Jordan Peterson says activities remain 'very limited' in health update

Leah MarieAnn Klett
Jordan Peterson
Jordan Peterson's views on gender are controversial. Wikimedia Commons

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has shared a health update, revealing his activities remain "very limited" as he continues recovering from a prolonged illness, but he has resumed writing and is "relieved" to "be doing something creative and useful."

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the 64-year-old 12 Rules for Life and Beyond Order author offered another glimpse into his recovery, saying his health still prevents him from returning to his normal schedule but that he has made enough progress to begin writing.

"My activities are still very limited at the moment. I have been doing some writing, however — thank God," Peterson wrote. "I'm so relieved to be once again doing something creative and useful."

The update comes just weeks after Peterson announced he would begin releasing one archived lecture each week while recovering from illness, though he’s unable to speak publicly. The famed psychologist also revealed he’s been spending time watching courses on Peterson Academy, the online education platform he co-founded with his daughter, Mikhaila Fuller.

In his latest update, he recommended historian Paul Kengor's course, The Dark Side of Marxism, praising the professor as "a truly engaging, creative and witty storyteller and lecturer."

Peterson used the post to criticize German philosopher Karl Marx, writing that Marx "was quite the satanic soul" due to the socialist author’s admiration for demonic themes in literature.

He also quoted a passage by Mephistopheles from Faust before asking whether New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, known for his socialist bent, was aware of the philosopher's intellectual influences.

The health update follows months of uncertainty surrounding Peterson's condition. In April, Fuller revealed that her father had suffered a recurrence of akathisia, a neurological disorder characterized by severe physical and psychological distress, after an old neurological injury was re-triggered.

She said Peterson had also battled pneumonia and sepsis during the health crisis, marking a year as "hell" for the family. Fuller said specialists eventually identified the underlying condition after months of misdiagnoses and expressed hope that Peterson could recover with time.

“Thank God for that. It’s just horrifying, and it’s so infuriating that these sensitivities, this damage that can cause severe symptoms like this, can last for so long after stopping psych meds and then, apparently, be re-triggered,” she said.

Though he doesn’t identify as a Christian, Peterson often discusses faith in his podcasts and lectures. His wife, Tammy, entered the Catholic Church in 2023, and Fuller has said she became a Christian two years earlier.

In a 2024 interview with The Christian Post, Peterson reflected on the benefits of Christianity, particularly when it comes to raising children in an increasingly secular culture.

“We are seeing a revival of church-going, especially of the more conservative type,” Peterson said. “And I suspect that’s probably also useful. Providing [children] with something like exposure to classic religious ideas is necessary.

“By their fruits, you will know them,” he said, adding that it takes discernment to know who is truly living the Christian life.

“You have to pay attention to the fact that not everybody who says ‘Lord, Lord is going to enter the Kingdom of Heaven,’” he said.

© The Christian Post

50% OFF
Portable Folding LED Book Light Night Lamp with Floral Print Cover
$11.99 $23.99
26% OFF
Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)
$19.9 $26.9
50% OFF
TailSphere 12-in-1 Turkey Tail Mushroom Immune Support Chews for Dogs (90 Count)
$13.49 $26.99
50% OFF
Aegend Diving Dry Snorkel for Adults and Youth with Top Dry Valve
$7.49 $14.99
50% OFF
Aegend Kids Swim Goggles for Toddlers 3-8 with Anti-Fog and No-Hair-Pull Strap
$4.49 $8.99
73% OFF
Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with LED Display and Body Composition Analyzer
$21.58 $79.96
73% OFF
COSLUS C20 Portable Cordless Water Dental Flosser and Oral Irrigator
$7.99 $29.99
29% OFF
Pleco SK01 Solar Powered Robotic Pool Skimmer with App Control (Obsidian & Ivory)
$284.99 $399.99
52% OFF
Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner C1 with Wall Climbing and App Control (Glossy Black)
$290.69 $599.99
52% OFF
NEWFAST Outdoor WiFi Extender with MU-MIMO and 3 Gigabit Ports (IP66)
$47.99 $99.99
51% OFF
NEWFAST AXE5400 Tri-Band USB WiFi 6E Adapter with 4 Antennas (NF-U357)
$44.45 $89.99
The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work
$0 $0
50% OFF
NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater
$18.5 $36.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump
$0 $113.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)
$0 $149.99
23% OFF
Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support
$279.99 $363.99
The Tool That Finally Made Me Stop Second-Guessing My Own Wrenching
$0 $0
20% OFF
COZEWARE Visio Series 12000 BTU 20 SEER2 Smart Mini Split AC with Heat Pump (230V, 1 Ton)
$431.99 $539.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Pastors are still struggling but relief remains out of reach for many
Pastors are still struggling but relief remains out of reach for many

Pastoral satisfaction has dropped 20 points since 2015 but the measures many pastors believe would help are often unattainable.

Jordan Peterson says activities remain 'very limited' in health update
Jordan Peterson says activities remain 'very limited' in health update

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has shared a health update, revealing his activities remain "very limited" as he continues recovering from a prolonged illness, but he has resumed writing and is "relieved" to "be doing something creative and useful."

Tributes paid to Lord Mackay of Clashfern, committed Christian and public servant
Tributes paid to Lord Mackay of Clashfern, committed Christian and public servant

Lord Mackay, who has died aged 99, was described as "a great Conservative, a great lawyer, a great Lord Chancellor, and also a man of profound Christian faith".

Gloucester Cathedral holds dedication service for new pipe organ
Gloucester Cathedral holds dedication service for new pipe organ

The unveiling coincides with an organ festival being hosted by the cathedral.

Today's Top Deals

Portable Folding LED Book Light Night Lamp with Floral Print Cover

$11.99
$23.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Magnelex American Flag Windshield Sun Shade - High-Resolution UV Reflective Heat Shield (X-Large)

$19.9
$26.9 26% OFF
View Deal

TailSphere 12-in-1 Turkey Tail Mushroom Immune Support Chews for Dogs (90 Count)

$13.49
$26.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Aegend Diving Dry Snorkel for Adults and Youth with Top Dry Valve

$7.49
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Aegend Kids Swim Goggles for Toddlers 3-8 with Anti-Fog and No-Hair-Pull Strap

$4.49
$8.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with LED Display and Body Composition Analyzer

$21.58
$79.96 73% OFF
View Deal

COSLUS C20 Portable Cordless Water Dental Flosser and Oral Irrigator

$7.99
$29.99 73% OFF
View Deal

Pleco SK01 Solar Powered Robotic Pool Skimmer with App Control (Obsidian & Ivory)

$284.99
$399.99 29% OFF
View Deal

Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner C1 with Wall Climbing and App Control (Glossy Black)

$290.69
$599.99 52% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST Outdoor WiFi Extender with MU-MIMO and 3 Gigabit Ports (IP66)

$47.99
$99.99 52% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST AXE5400 Tri-Band USB WiFi 6E Adapter with 4 Antennas (NF-U357)

$44.45
$89.99 51% OFF
View Deal

The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work

$0
$0 0% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater

$18.5
$36.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump

$0
$113.99 0% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Gardner Pet 43" Heavy Duty Dog Crate with Wheels - Indestructible Folding Metal Cage (Black)

$0
$149.99 0% OFF
View Deal

Ergonomic Office Chair - Big and Tall Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support

$279.99
$363.99 23% OFF
View Deal

The Tool That Finally Made Me Stop Second-Guessing My Own Wrenching

$0
$0 0% OFF
View Deal

COZEWARE Visio Series 12000 BTU 20 SEER2 Smart Mini Split AC with Heat Pump (230V, 1 Ton)

$431.99
$539.99 20% OFF
View Deal