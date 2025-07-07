Is a 'quiet revival' really taking place? Shock new study findings suggest Christianity may be in retreat

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Amid ongoing reports of spiritual renewal and revival across parts of the world, a major new global study paints a more sobering picture of Christianity’s current trajectory.

While churches in some regions speak of growing youth movements and renewed fervour, data from a respected US research institute suggests that Christianity is experiencing one of the steepest rates of decline among the world’s major religions.

According to research published last week by the Pew Research Center, Christians are now among the most likely to disaffiliate from the faith they were raised in.

Drawing on data from 117 countries and territories, covering 92 per cent of the global population, the study found that only 83 per cent of those brought up as Christian continue to identify as such in adulthood. This retention rate is significantly lower than that of Muslims and Hindus, both of whom retain 99 per cent of their followers. Only Buddhists fare worse, with a retention rate of 78 per cent.

The study highlights the growing phenomenon of religious “switching” - individuals changing their religious identity from that of their childhood - but notes that most who leave Christianity are not joining another faith. Instead, they are choosing to abandon religion altogether. Around 17 per cent of those raised Christian now identify as atheist, agnostic, or simply “nothing in particular”.

This trend is particularly pronounced in high-income nations. In countries with a high Human Development Index (HDI) - defined as 0.8 or above - a median of 18 per cent of adults under 55 have switched religious identity, most often becoming unaffiliated. In contrast, low-income nations with more conservative cultural and legal frameworks report switching rates as low as 3 per cent.

The United States reflects these global patterns. Pew reports that just 46 per cent of Americans born after 1990 still identify as Christian. While older generations remain more religiously affiliated, younger adults are disaffiliating at much higher rates, reshaping the country’s religious and cultural landscape.

Pew researchers describe the shift as largely generational.

“The decline is largely due to people shedding their religious identity after having been raised in a religion,” said Yunping Tong, a research associate at Pew. Co-author Gregory Smith added that although there has been a recent period of stabilisation in the US, the long-term implications remain uncertain.

Notably, the study found that both Christians and Buddhists are the most likely to become religiously unaffiliated. For every 100 individuals raised without religion, there is a net gain of nearly 17 into the unaffiliated category - suggesting that the secular trend is not just a matter of people leaving religion, but also of growing attraction to no religion at all.

These developments carry far-reaching implications. Beyond the Church, they affect politics, education, social cohesion, and family structures. In many Western nations, religious affiliation is increasingly associated with older, more conservative demographics, while younger generations continue to drift away from institutional faith.

For many in Christian leadership, the results will serve as both a warning and a call to reflect. While some continue to speak of revival - often centred on local or regional spiritual awakenings - the global picture appears more complex. Discipleship, evangelism, and community life may all need to be reimagined in light of what seems to be a steady shift towards secularism in developed societies.

Though the data may feel disheartening, it also offers clarity. Rather than relying on anecdote, Church leaders and Christian media voices must face the realities of a generation growing up in a secular age.

Are we truly reaching Generation Z? If not, how must our message change to speak meaningfully into their world?

The challenge before the Christian Church is both stark and clear: to understand and engage a new generation if it is to have a future.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk