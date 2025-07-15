Holy Land Christians need support of global Church, says Archbishop of Jerusalem

(Photo: Church of England)

The Archbishop of Jerusalem, the Most Rev Dr Hosam E Naoum, received a standing ovation at the start and finish of his address to General Synod this morning.

The Archbishop thanked the General Synod for their warm welcome, and the House of Bishops for their support and visits, as well as their statements about Gaza and the bombing of the Ahli Hospital.

Rather than being “political”, he said it was important for Christians “to speak out in the face of injustices and be prophetic for the sake of our people and calling as Christians”.

He continued, “But where a church is wounded and constrained, we need the wider body of Christ to help us to be the church in brutal and damaging times.”

The Diocese of Jerusalem covers five countries, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon and in many parts of it Christians face violence, ethnic cleansing, threats of deportation, violence and economic pressure.

The Archbishop spoke of the “shroud of death” that will continue to cover “every part of our lives and ministries” until there is a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Much of the work of the Diocese of Jerusalem seeks to show the love of Christ, not just with words but with deeds.

Alongside the 28 congregations, the diocese provides schools, hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centres, retirement homes and guesthouses where the sick are healed, reconciliation is taught, and pilgrims are welcomed.

The Archbishop finished by saying, “Our ministry in Jerusalem and beyond is a blessing. We highlight the challenges, but the opportunities are also great and God’s presence, even in times of war, is always to be praised. May God bless our partnership, may God bless us all.”

Susie Leafe is director of Anglican Futures, an organisation that provides pastoral and practical support to orthodox Anglicans.