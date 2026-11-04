Historic Lancashire church awarded £614,000 towards restoration of Elizabethan ceiling

St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish.

A Grade I listed church in Lancashire has secured £614,000 in initial funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund towards plans to restore its centuries-old Elizabethan ceiling and improve facilities for worshippers and the wider community.

St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish, Wigan, received the funding as part of its ‘Vision 450’ project, which seeks to preserve the building’s architectural heritage while making it more accessible and suitable for a wider range of activities.

The grant will finance the development phase of the project, allowing the church to prepare detailed proposals for a further £3.9 million in funding.

The larger grant remains subject to a second-stage assessment by the Heritage Fund.

Dating back several centuries, St Wilfrid’s is the only Grade I listed church in the borough of Wigan and is regarded as one of Lancashire’s most significant historic religious buildings.

Although records of the church date to 1205, much of its present structure was rebuilt during the 1580s, combining elements of Gothic and Renaissance architecture.

Among its most distinctive features is an intricately crafted Elizabethan oak ceiling spanning the nave, aisles and chancel, which has survived largely intact despite the changes made to many other historic churches over the centuries.

The building also features a 130-foot spire, visible from miles away, and a Grade II listed Peace Gate, erected in 1926 to commemorate those who lost their lives during the First World War.

Beyond the conservation work, the ‘Vision 450’ project aims to strengthen the church’s role in the local community by improving accessibility, creating more flexible spaces and encouraging greater public engagement with its history.

The development phase will involve collaboration with heritage specialists, community organisations and local residents to build conservation skills and raise awareness of the importance of protecting historic buildings.

Rector of St Wilfrid’s, Rev Andrew Holliday, welcomed the funding as an important milestone for the church and expressed gratitude to National Lottery players and everyone who supported the project, saying their contributions would help advance plans to restore its historic Elizabethan ceiling.

“This funding marks a significant step forward in our ‘Vision 45’ project, helping us restore one of the finest Elizabethan church ceilings in the country and safeguard this remarkable heritage for future generations,” he said.

Reflecting on the church’s longstanding presence in Standish, Holliday added that its architecture tells a wider “story of the faith, craftsmanship and community that have shaped this place over hundred of years”.

“The development phase will allow us to refine ambitious plans not only to restore and protect this precious heritage, but also to make the church more accessible and adaptable for wider community use,” he said.

The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North, welcomed the announcement, saying that the project would help preserve the church’s spiritual and community significance alongside its historic architecture.

“It is about ensuring that this extraordinary church continues to serve as a living centre of worship, welcome and community life; a place where people can encounter Jesus for generations to come,” he said.

Helen Featherstone, Director for England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the initial investment would help advance plans to protect the historic landmark.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this development phase will help progress plans to safeguard the church’s important heritage for future generations,” she said.