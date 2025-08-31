Hearing to decide on Chris Brain retrial for remaining charges

Chris Brain resigned from NOS in 1995 following allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo: BBC Everyman)

A hearing will be held on Thursday to determine whether there should be a re-trial for five charges against disgraced ex-priest Chris Brain.

Brain, the 68-year-old founder of the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS), was found guilty earlier this month of 17 counts of indecent assault following a trial at the Inner London Crown Court.

He was cleared of an additional 15 charges of indecent assault but the jury of 11 was discharged on Thursday after failing to reach a decision on one charge of rape and a further four counts of indecent assault.

Brain denied all the charges against him.

The hearing scheduled for 4 September will decide whether there are grounds for a re-trial of the five charges that the jury could not reach a decision on.

Brain founded the youth-orientated NOS in 1986 and it was attended by hundreds of young people while in operation during the late 80s and early 90s. It was closed down in 1995 after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced.

Prosecutors branded NOS a "cult" during the trial and said that Brain had abused his position to prey on vulnerable young women in the congregation.

The court heard from witnesses who said that Brain would touch them while receiving massages.

Brain denied the accusations and claimed that NOS had been “a free, open, really caring, very fun environment”.

The Church of England's Lead Safeguarding Bishop, Joanne Grenfell, said it was "an appalling abuse of power in leadership that should never have happened" and that Brain's conviction had resulted in "lasting damage" for victims.

"We are truly sorry," she said.

"The National Safeguarding Team has worked closely with the diocese of Sheffield since the women came forward including the ongoing offer of support."

The Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox, said he was "deeply sorry for the harm" suffered by victims.

"I recognise that a mixed verdict can be profoundly painful: for some it may bring a measure of justice and relief, and for others it will feel incomplete, confusing, or retraumatising. Those reactions are understandable and I am truly sorry for the continued hurt this brings," he said.

"What happened was an appalling abuse of power and leadership that should never have occurred. Where concerns were raised in the past and were not acted upon properly, that was a failing of the Church. For those institutional failures I offer an unreserved apology.

"We are committed to supporting those affected. The Diocese will continue to cooperate fully with the police and any other authorities."

Anyone who needs help or who has information to share is invited to contact the Diocese of Sheffield Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@sheffield.anglican.org or visit: sheffield.anglican.org/safeguarding or access the independent support set out here: sheffdio.org/nossupport