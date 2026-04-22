Government under fire for incentivising more 'lunch hour' abortions

Staff writer
pregnancy test, abortion, pregnancy, pro-life
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Right To Life UK has denounced plans by the government to provide financial incentives to abortion providers to conduct “lunch-hour” or “same-day” abortions.

At present a number of Christian activists face penalties and even criminal sanctions for allegedly influencing women while in abortion clinic buffer zones. Yet according to Right To Life, within abortion clinics themselves women are subject to what amounts to high pressure sales tactics by abortion providers, who are paid for every abortion conducted.

As things stand abortion providers are paid for each part of the abortion process they provide - the consultation, the scan and the abortion itself. Now, however, the government has said it will give a bundled payment to abortion providers who cover all parts of the process. The government has explicitly stated that this is to incentivise providers to do all parts of the process in one day.

Right To Life argues that this gives women less time to consider their decision and will exacerbate the already strong pressures on women to have an abortion.

The group said, “There is also already evidence of a high-pressure environment in abortion clinics where women can be rushed into abortion decisions," with the Care Quality Commission previously accusing MSI Reproductive Choices of a "cattle market culture" in which staff felt pressured to ensure women went ahead with abortions.

Inspectors have reportedly found evidence of abortion clinics encouraging high-pressure sales tactics, including calling women who have decided against an abortion in order to offer them another appointment.

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said, “Women facing an unplanned pregnancy need time, care and support, not a system that gives abortion clinics a financial incentive to rush them through consultations, scans and abortions on the same day.”

She added, “With abortions in England and Wales already at a record high of almost 300,000 in a single year, the last thing our country needs is an even greater expansion of abortion provision that is likely to drive those numbers higher.”

Dr Calum Miller, an NHS doctor and research associate at the University of Oxford specialising in abortion policy, said: “Abortion services see some very vulnerable women and girls, including those who may be experiencing abuse, coercion, sexual exploitation or fear. A model built around getting everything done within a lunch break or on the same day can leave less time to identify those concerns properly.

“There are also important clinical concerns that arise with these proposals. Pre-abortion assessments are there to check whether extra support or referral is needed, whether the woman has her dates right, and whether there could be an ectopic pregnancy. If the system is designed around completing the process in a compressed timeframe, there is a real risk that assessments intended to keep women safe are cut short.”

The changes have also been condemned by both Labour and Conservative figures.

Labour MP, Mary Glindon, said, “It is concerning that the government is now offering financial incentives for abortion providers to fast-track the abortion process. Both pro-life and pro-choice advocates ought to be able to agree that women need adequate time to make such a momentous decision.” 

Conservative MP, Sir Edward Leigh, commented, “The government seems intent on ever more extreme laws regarding life and death issues. 

"Having just waved through abortion up to birth proposals tabled by one of its own MPs with minimal scrutiny and against the will of the public, it beggars belief that abortion providers may now be allowed to benefit financially from rushing women into abortions.

"Are abortion providers now writing government abortion policy?”

55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
18% OFF
Seesii Cordless Electric Fillet Knife Kit - High-Speed Rechargeable Fish & Meat Slicer with 4 Blades
$65.99 $79.99
25% OFF
Zinc-Coated Elevated Garden Bed for Flourishing Plants
$29.99 $39.99
50% OFF
Elegant Beige Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Mini Dress
$9.99 $19.99
42% OFF
Adjustable Children's Desk and Chair Set - Premium MDF and Steel Construction
$80.91 $139.99
50% OFF
Affordable Kids Headphones with Volume Control - Blue and Yellow
$6.49 $12.99
70% OFF
Smart 5-in-1 App-Controlled Waterproof Door Lock with Camera, 70% OFF
$53.99 $179.99
60% OFF
Veeconn Wireless Pet Grooming Kit - 60% Discount
$11.87 $29.99
30% OFF
MINOSYS 47-inch Computer Desk with Storage Shelf – Gray, Ideal Gaming Desk for Bedrooms, 30% OFF
$41.99 $59.99
58% OFF
Nesugar G3 Portable Steam Iron - 15 Seconds Rapid Heat, 57% Discount
$19.12 $45
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Street pastor case is a 'shocking' attack on freedom of religion and speech
Street pastor case is a 'shocking' attack on freedom of religion and speech

The Christian Institute, which is supporting the pastor, accused the police and Public Prosecution Service of "overstepping the mark".

Christian man prosecuted over ex-gay testimony urges Europe's Christians to take a bold stand for truth
Christian man prosecuted over ex-gay testimony urges Europe's Christians to take a bold stand for truth

A Christian man in Malta who was repeatedly dragged into court over three years for giving his testimony about leaving the homosexual lifestyle urged his fellow Christians to stand boldly for Jesus Christ amid rising cultural hostility.

Artemis II astronaut who isn't religious cried seeing the cross after Moon mission
Artemis II astronaut who isn't religious cried seeing the cross after Moon mission

NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that although he is not a religious man, he “broke down in tears” after returning from the mission and felt such intense emotion that he asked to speak with a Navy chaplain. 

Young men in the US overtake women on religious commitment, new data shows
Young men in the US overtake women on religious commitment, new data shows

Young men in the US are now more likely than young women to say religion plays a central role in their lives, marking a notable shift in long-standing patterns of religious belief, according to new analysis from Gallup.

Today's Top Deals

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Seesii Cordless Electric Fillet Knife Kit - High-Speed Rechargeable Fish & Meat Slicer with 4 Blades

$65.99
$79.99 18% OFF
View Deal

Zinc-Coated Elevated Garden Bed for Flourishing Plants

$29.99
$39.99 25% OFF
View Deal

Elegant Beige Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Mini Dress

$9.99
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Adjustable Children's Desk and Chair Set - Premium MDF and Steel Construction

$80.91
$139.99 42% OFF
View Deal

Affordable Kids Headphones with Volume Control - Blue and Yellow

$6.49
$12.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Smart 5-in-1 App-Controlled Waterproof Door Lock with Camera, 70% OFF

$53.99
$179.99 70% OFF
View Deal

Veeconn Wireless Pet Grooming Kit - 60% Discount

$11.87
$29.99 60% OFF
View Deal

MINOSYS 47-inch Computer Desk with Storage Shelf – Gray, Ideal Gaming Desk for Bedrooms, 30% OFF

$41.99
$59.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Nesugar G3 Portable Steam Iron - 15 Seconds Rapid Heat, 57% Discount

$19.12
$45 58% OFF
View Deal