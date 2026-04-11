Fundraising Regulator reminds churches that collections are subject to code of practice

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The Fundraising Regulator (FR) has issued a reminder that collections in churches, including offerings and tithes are classed as charitable giving, making them subject to the Code of Fundraising Practice (CFP).

The FR is sometimes inaccurately described as a “quango”, when in fact it is a non-statutory, self-regulatory body. It receives no funding from the government, instead relying on voluntary levies and registration fees paid by charities and fundraisers.

The CFP is intended to ensure openness, honesty and respect in fundraising as well as ensuring that all fundraising activity complies with the law.

A recent report by the FR found that a significant number of faith-based charities were unaware that fundraising carried out during worship events is considered charitable fundraising. As a result, some organisations have not been managing such activities in accordance with the CFP.

In a new blog on the issue, the FR said that in one recent case a faith-based charity breached the CFP when it launched a one-off appeal to fundraise for a new church. The charity did not have a proper fundraising complaints process in place and also did not explain what would happen if its fundraising goal was not met.

The fundraising campaign continued even after the attempt to buy the church failed, however eventually the funds raised were used to buy a different building.

Commenting on the case, the FR said, “There were not any significant issues found with the fundraising campaign. The nature of a fundraising campaign to buy a building means this is likely to take some time, and there may be some unsuccessful attempts … There was no information to suggest donors had asked for their donations back and been refused, and the funds were restricted. We therefore did not find a breach about the conditions attached to the donations.”

However, the charity’s failure to respond to a complainant who was a former church member, did mean a technical breach of the CFP.

Nikki Renken, the Fundraising Regulator’s Head of Casework, said of its latest blog advising the faith-based community, “The Fundraising Regulator can help faith-based organisations understand when fundraising activity falls within the scope of the code and to make sure the right safeguards are in place so that fundraising is carried out openly, respectfully and with appropriate support for those who may be in vulnerable circumstances.

“The Fundraising Regulator works to support organisations to fundraise in a way that reflects their values, builds trust and gives trustees confidence that they are meeting their responsibilities.”