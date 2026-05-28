Egyptian government grants legal status to 191 churches and affiliated buildings

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Christian advocacy organisation, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), has welcomed the latest approvals by the Egyptian government of the legal status of 191 additional churches and church-affiliated buildings as part of an ongoing effort to address long-standing restrictions on Christian places of worship in the country.

The decision was announced after a cabinet session led by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli on May 19 and forms part of a wider legalisation process launched by the government in 2016, when the government established a committee to review the status of unlicensed churches.

Since then, a total of 3,804 churches and associated buildings belonging to various Christian denominations have now been granted official recognition. Many of these buildings had operated for years without formal legal approval.

The legalisation programme followed the introduction of Egypt’s 2016 Church Construction Law No. 80, which broadened the responsibility for approving church construction and renovation from security agencies to provincial governors.

The law was introduced amid longstanding complaints from Christians over difficulties obtaining permission to build or renovate churches.

However, CSW notes that the law does not apply equally across all religious communities.

While Sunni Muslim mosques are governed under separate arrangements, minority groups such as Ahmadi Muslims, Baha’is and Shia Muslims remain excluded from the legislation.

Mervyn Thomas, CSW’s founder president, is urging the Egyptian government to continue resolving the status of religious buildings constructed over previous decades and is asking officials to extend recognition policies to other currently unrecognised religious minorities.

He highlighted that this would “reflect the rights provided in the Egyptian constitution and the personal commitment of President Sisi towards promoting freedom of religion or belief and equality of citizenship".

Egypt is home to the largest Christian population in the Middle East, with Christians estimated to make up around 10% of the country’s population of more than 100 million people.

Despite constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, many Christians continue to report discrimination and social pressure, particularly in rural areas and parts of southern Egypt where Islamist extremist influence remains strong.

Human rights advocate, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International, says some Christians face workplace discrimination, bullying in schools, restrictions surrounding church construction and, in some cases, sectarian violence including bomb attacks and sexual violence.

Additionally, converts from Islam to Christianity often experience even greater risks, including family ostracism, legal difficulties and accusations linked to blasphemy laws.

CSW reported that authorities have frequently failed to respond adequately to such incidents.

Legal counsel for global religious freedom at ADF International, Lizzie Francis Brink, remarked: “Among the persecuted are Egypt’s Christians, who live in a land of ancient wonders and rich history—yet face daily discrimination, harsh restrictions, and constant pressure to hide their faith. Despite Egypt’s status as a cultural and historical giant in Africa, it remains an ongoing struggle for many believers.”